Akpabio in Good Health, Says Gbenga Daniel

11, August 2025/Naija 247 news

Senator Gbenga Daniel has set the record straight on the health status of Senate President Godswill Akpabio, dismissing reports that he has been hospitalized in London. According to Daniel, Akpabio is in good health and high spirits, despite being in the UK.

A Meeting in London

Daniel, who chairs the Senate Committee on Navy, revealed that he met with Akpabio in London to discuss the upcoming bye-election in Ogun State. During their meeting, Akpabio expressed confidence that the All Progressives Congress (APC) will retain the House of Representatives seat, thanks to the commitments and support from Governor Dapo Abiodun and other stakeholders.

Akpabio’s Aide Weighs In

Akpabio’s aide had earlier denied reports of his hospitalization, stating that the Senate President is “hale and healthy” and that “my oga is doing very well. Ignore evil reports”. This clarification puts to rest speculations about Akpabio’s health, and it’s clear that the Senate President is in good shape.

The reports of Akpabio’s hospitalization had sparked concerns among his supporters and Nigerians, but it’s now clear that he is in good health. With the bye-election just around the corner, Akpabio’s confidence in the APC’s chances is a boost to the party’s morale. We’ll be watching to see how the election plays out.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.