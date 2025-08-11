📰 Naija247News Latest Headlines
Politics & Governance

ADC gains 800,000 members, welcomes Amaechi, Secondus, others in Rivers

By: Favor Akpan, News Writer

Date:

11, August 2025/Naija 247 news

In a major boost to the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Rivers State, the party has recorded an unprecedented membership surge, welcoming over 800,000 new members. The development has sent shockwaves through the state’s political landscape, with several high-profile politicians throwing their weight behind the party.

A New Chapter for Bigwigs

The ADC’s gain is a significant loss for other parties, as two former governors, Rotimi Amaechi and Celestine Omehia, have defected to the party. Other notable figures who have joined the ADC include Prince Uche Secondus, former national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Austin Okpara, former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, and Dr. Abiye Sekibo, former Minister of Transport. According to the ADC’s Rivers State chapter spokesman, Luckyman Egila, these politicians have officially joined the party, complete with membership cards.

A Growing Force in Rivers Politics

The ADC’s membership drive has been impressive, with over 800,000 members now part of the party. This growth has positioned the ADC as a formidable force in Rivers State politics, ahead of the 2027 elections. The party’s ability to attract high-profile politicians and a large following will likely make it a player to watch in the state’s electoral landscape.

Implications for 2027 Elections

The ADC’s newfound strength could have significant implications for the 2027 elections in Rivers State. With a large membership base and influential leaders, the party may be able to challenge traditional power brokers in the state. The ADC’s performance in the elections will be closely watched, and its ability to mobilize its members and deliver votes will be crucial in determining its success.

Reactions from Stakeholders

Stakeholders in Rivers State politics have reacted to the ADC’s growth with a mix of surprise and concern. While some see the party’s rise as a positive development that could bring fresh ideas and leadership to the state, others are worried about the potential disruption to the existing political order. As the ADC continues to build momentum, it will be important for the party to articulate a clear vision and agenda for the state.

The ADC’s gain is undoubtedly a loss for other parties in Rivers State. As the party continues to grow in strength and numbers, it will be interesting to see how it performs in the 2027 elections. One thing is certain, however: the ADC is now a force to be reckoned with in Rivers State politics. Will the party’s new momentum translate to electoral success? Only time will tell

(www.naija247news.com)

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.

Favor Akpan is a dedicated News Writer at Naija247news.com, known for delivering accurate and timely coverage of Nigerian and African current affairs.

