Politics & Governance

ADC Accuses APC of Weaponizing EFCC Against Opposition

By: Favor Akpan, News Writer

Date:

11, August 2025/Naija 247 news

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has leveled serious allegations against the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), accusing the party of using the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) as a tool to target and intimidate opposition politicians. According to the ADC, the EFCC’s recent actions are nothing but a ploy to silence critics of the government.

A Politically Motivated EFCC?

The ADC’s National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, claimed that the EFCC has been reduced to a department of the APC, deployed to fight government critics and opposition figures. Abdullahi cited instances where investigations into APC allies were allegedly dropped, while opposition figures continued to face revived allegations. This selective prosecution, according to the ADC, is a clear indication of the EFCC’s bias.

PDP Weighs In

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has also chimed in, accusing the EFCC of being an agent of the APC. The party’s Deputy National Youth Leader, Timothy Osadolor, demanded the release of former Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa and called for an overhaul of the EFCC Act to prevent the President from appointing the agency’s leadership. This development has sparked concerns about the EFCC’s independence and impartiality.

A Call to Action

The ADC’s allegations are a wake-up call for Nigerians to demand more accountability and transparency from their institutions. If the EFCC is compromised, it will undermine the fight against corruption and erode public trust in the government. Nigerians must hold their leaders accountable and ensure that institutions are protected from political interference.

The Way Forward

To restore the EFCC’s credibility, the government must take concrete steps to ensure the agency’s independence and impartiality. This includes reviewing the EFCC Act and ensuring that the agency’s leadership is appointed based on merit, not political considerations. Only then can Nigerians trust the EFCC to fight corruption without fear or favor.

The allegations leveled against the APC by the ADC and PDP are serious and warrant investigation. If the EFCC is indeed being used as a tool for political persecution, it undermines the agency’s credibility and the rule of law. We urge the EFCC to maintain its independence and ensure that its actions are guided by the law, not politics. The perception of the EFCC as a political enforcer is a recipe for disaster and must be addressed urgently.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.

Favor Akpan is a dedicated News Writer at Naija247news.com, known for delivering accurate and timely coverage of Nigerian and African current affairs. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for storytelling, Favor specializes in politics, social issues, and economic developments, ensuring readers stay informed on the latest events shaping the region. Committed to journalistic integrity, Favor consistently produces well-researched articles that engage and enlighten the Naija247news audience.

