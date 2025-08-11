📰 Naija247News Latest Headlines
Access Bank Reaffirms Commitment to Africa–Caribbean Trade at ACTIF 2025 in Grenada

By: Naija247news

Date:

By Naija247news Business Desk

Lagos, Nigeria – Access Bank Plc has reiterated its strategic vision to strengthen Africa–Caribbean trade and investment ties, pledging deeper collaboration with regional institutions through its active participation at the AfriCaribbean Trade and Investment Forum (ACTIF) 2025, held recently in St. George’s, Grenada.

The high-profile gathering attracted political leaders, policymakers, and business executives from across both regions, including former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo; Dickon Mitchell, Prime Minister of Grenada; Terrence Drew, Prime Minister of St. Kitts & Nevis; Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, Chairman of Access Holdings Plc; George Elombi, incoming President of the African Export–Import Bank (Afreximbank); Okechukwu Oramah, outgoing President; Kanayo Awani, Executive Vice President of Afreximbank, and other senior executives from banking, trade, and development sectors.

Sunmbo Olatunji, Access Bank’s CEO for Caribbean Expansion, was a keynote speaker at the event, delivering an address titled “AfriCaribbean Trade and Investment: From Vision to Reality.” In her presentation, Olatunji emphasized the bank’s pivotal role in unlocking new pathways for trade, tourism, agriculture, renewable energy, and digital commerce between Africa and the Caribbean.

“Our vision is to be more than a financial institution; we aim to be a bridge linking the immense potential of Africa and the Caribbean. Through strategic partnerships with Afreximbank and other key stakeholders, Access Bank is committed to enabling cross-border trade flows, fostering inclusive growth, and facilitating investment on both sides of the Atlantic,” Olatunji stated.

The bank’s presence at ACTIF 2025 also underscored its Caribbean market expansion strategy, a move that aligns with Nigeria’s broader diplomatic and trade diplomacy agenda across the Global South. By leveraging its established relationship with Afreximbank, Access Bank plans to expand trade finance, develop market-specific financial products, and build capacity for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) across Caribbean economies.

Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, who attended as a VIP guest, engaged in closed-door dialogues focused on deepening economic integration between Africa and the Caribbean. His participation highlighted Access Holdings’ ambition to strengthen South–South cooperation and position Nigerian financial institutions as key players in emerging market linkages.

ACTIF 2025 served not only as a networking platform but also as a policy-shaping arena, bringing together stakeholders to advance trade facilitation, investment flows, and cultural diplomacy. The forum reinforced a shared recognition that Africa and the Caribbean, with their historical connections and complementary markets, can drive mutual prosperity by building sustainable partnerships in finance, infrastructure, and human capital development.

With the Caribbean expansion strategy gaining momentum, Access Bank is positioning itself as a continental leader in trans-Atlantic financial services, bridging two dynamic regions with shared heritage and untapped economic potential.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.

Good Governance in Focus as Public Scrutiny Shapes Policy and Accountability in Nigeria
