Politics & Governance
By: Favor Akpan, News Writer

Date:

11, August 2025/Naija 247 news

Akin Osuntokun, former Director-General of the Obi-Datti Presidential Campaign Council of the Labour Party, has thrown his weight behind a coalition of opposition parties to stop President Bola Tinubu’s re-election bid in 2027. In a recent interview, Osuntokun shared his thoughts on how the opposition can come together to challenge Tinubu’s incumbency.

The Coalition’s Chance

According to Osuntokun, the key to the opposition’s success lies in their ability to unite behind a single candidate. He suggests that the coalition should pick a presidential candidate from the South, citing the country’s rotation principle, which might give them an edge. Osuntokun believes that if the opposition parties can put aside their differences and work together, they can potentially stop Tinubu’s re-election bid.

Challenges Ahead

However, Osuntokun acknowledges that the coalition will face significant challenges. Tinubu is a master political strategist who knows how to navigate the complex web of Nigerian politics. The President has the power of incumbency, which will make it difficult for the opposition to defeat him. Moreover, the coalition’s success depends on its members’ ability to agree on a candidate and work together.

Tinubu’s Strengths

Osuntokun describes Tinubu as a formidable opponent who will not go quietly into the night. The President has a strong track record of political maneuvering and will likely use all the tools at his disposal to retain power. The opposition will need to be strategic and united in their approach if they hope to succeed.

The Road Ahead

As the 2027 presidential election approaches, the opposition parties will need to start building alliances and strategizing. Osuntokun’s call for unity is a timely reminder of the importance of putting aside differences and working towards a common goal. If the opposition can achieve this, they may just have a chance to unseat Tinubu and change the course of Nigerian politics.

The 2027 presidential election is still far away, but the permutations have already begun. Osuntokun’s formula for beating Tinubu might just be the spark the opposition needs to come together and challenge the President’s re-election bid. As the country gears up for another electoral battle, one thing is certain: the opposition’s unity will be crucial in determining the outcome. Will the opposition parties be able to put aside their differences and work together to stop Tinubu? Only time will tell.








Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.

