United Capital Declares N5.4bn Interim Dividend

United Capital Plc has reported its strongest half-year earnings in at least nine years, with after-tax profit rising 54% to N11.9 billion in the first half of 2025 from N7.73 billion a year earlier, according to data compiled by BusinessDay.

The investment firm’s gross earnings surged 57% to N23.76 billion, boosted by more than a twofold increase in investment income to N9.55 billion and an 80% jump in fee and commission income to N11.35 billion. These gains reflect robust performance across its asset management, investment banking, and trustee businesses.

However, net trading income slumped to N419.4 million from N1.76 billion in the same period last year, signalling weaker results in securities trading. Operating expenses climbed 67% to N11.12 billion due to higher personnel and administrative costs, though revenue growth still outpaced expenses.

Other comprehensive income provided a major lift, with N30.09 billion in fair value gains on equity investments boosting total comprehensive income to N42.41 billion, up from N34.87 billion in 2024.

On the balance sheet, total assets declined 6.8% to N1.59 trillion from N1.70 trillion at the end of December 2024, largely due to a 22% fall in investment securities to N880.46 billion, suggesting portfolio rebalancing. Cash and cash equivalents, however, jumped to N481.86 billion from N337.01 billion, strengthening liquidity.

Total liabilities dropped to N1.42 trillion from N1.57 trillion, helped by a reduction in other liabilities. Shareholders’ funds rose 25% to N166.91 billion, underscoring investor confidence in the group’s long-term prospects.

Following the strong results, United Capital declared an interim dividend of N5.4 billion (N0.30 per 50 kobo share).

The performance extends the company’s five-year growth streak. Since H1 2020, profit has risen over 522% from N1.91 billion to N11.89 billion, while revenue has jumped from N4.45 billion to N23.76 billion.

“We are pleased to report that we ended the first half of the year on a strong and positive note,” said Group CEO Peter Ashade. “Once again, we have continued our track record of excellence and strong financial performance, which reflects the strength of our diversified business model.”

United Capital, which last year declared its first-ever interim dividend alongside a 2-for-1 bonus issue, is advancing its Pan-African expansion strategy. Following its entry into Francophone West Africa, the group plans to deepen retail reach and expand across the continent.

“With a solid first-half performance and a clear growth strategy, United Capital is well-positioned to close 2025 on a stronger note, delivering sustained value to shareholders, clients, and communities,” the company said.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Peter Anene, Business Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.