Diplomatic Relations

Ukraine Opens Condolence Register in Nigeria as Civilian Death Toll Mounts in Russia’s Invasion

By: Naija247news

Date:

Abuja, Aug. 10, 2025 (NAN) — Mr. Ivan Kholostenko, the Ukrainian Ambassador to Nigeria, has praised the Federal Government’s support since the outbreak of the Russia-Ukraine war on February 24, 2022, and called for sustained international attention on the ongoing crisis.

Speaking at a private ceremony in Abuja on Sunday, the envoy opened a condolence register for victims of recent Russian attacks on civilian infrastructure, which reportedly resulted in the deaths of innocent people, including children. This marked the sixth time since April that the Ukrainian Embassy has opened such a register, enabling friends of Ukraine to express their solidarity.

“We know that Nigerians, like Ukrainians, understand the value of freedom,” Kholostenko said, expressing deep gratitude for Nigeria’s support.

He explained that the opening of the condolence register was in response to a disturbing pattern of attacks rather than isolated incidents. The register allows Nigerian partners, friends, and the global community to honour the memory of victims of Russian terror.

“The enemy deliberately targeted civilian infrastructure, causing destruction and killing peaceful people, including children,” he said.

Highlighting the human cost of the war, Kholostenko cited UN data showing that as of May 31, 2025, the UN Human Rights Office had recorded 13,341 civilian deaths due to Russia’s invasion, along with thousands more injured. June 2025 saw the highest monthly toll of civilian casualties in three years.

The ambassador condemned Russia’s “shameful tactics” designed to maximize civilian casualties, including the “double tap” strategy where locations are struck repeatedly, harming rescue teams, and the use of cluster munitions. He noted the timing of recent strikes suggested deliberate defiance of international calls for ceasefire and diplomacy.

“The escalation is a signal of contempt from President Vladimir Putin. His army is weak and demoralised, his economy near collapse, and what he has left is terror against civilians,” Kholostenko said.

“Russia claims it seeks peace, but in practice, it escalates its brutal war. While the world calls for de-escalation, Russia bombs peaceful cities,” he added.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.

