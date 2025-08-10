`
Democracy

Ugandan Court Denies Bail to Veteran Opposition Leader Kizza Besigye, Extending Detention Amid Treason Charges

By: Naija247news

Date:

KAMPALA, Uganda — A Ugandan court has rejected bail for prominent opposition figure Kizza Besigye, prolonging his detention on treason charges nearly nine months after his arrest. Justice Emmanuel Baguma ruled on Friday that the constitutional limit of 180 days for pre-trial detention — which would automatically grant bail if a suspect is not tried within that period — has not yet been reached.

The judge explained that the 180-day countdown began on February 21, 2025, when Besigye was formally remanded by a civilian court following his transfer from a military tribunal. Since fewer than 180 days have passed, automatic release is not applicable at this time.

Besigye, 68, a former military doctor and four-time presidential candidate against longtime President Yoweri Museveni, was detained in November 2024 after being forcibly returned from Kenya. Initially tried in a military court, his case was later moved to the civilian judicial system. He denies all allegations levied against him.

His legal team argued that his extended pre-trial detention violates his constitutional rights, but the court’s decision has dashed immediate hopes for his release.

The opposition leader’s continued incarceration has drawn condemnation from human rights advocates and political opponents, including National Unity Platform leader Bobi Wine, who accuse the government of using the judiciary to suppress dissent ahead of Uganda’s 2026 general elections.

President Museveni, 80, who has ruled Uganda since 1986, is widely expected to run for re-election despite increasing concerns over political repression and narrowing democratic space.

Government officials maintain that charges against Besigye and other opposition figures are legitimate criminal allegations and deny claims of political persecution.

As a founding member of the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) party, Besigye has not yet confirmed whether he will run in the upcoming elections. His previous four campaigns have been fraught with accusations of electoral misconduct.

His ongoing detention adds to the mounting political tension in Uganda, with analysts warning that opposition voices face shrinking opportunities as the election approaches.

