Tens of Thousands Rally in Tel Aviv Against Gaza Offensive

TEL AVIV – Tens of thousands of protesters flooded the streets of Tel Aviv on Saturday night, demanding an immediate end to Israel’s war in Gaza and the safe return of hostages, just one day after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government approved plans to expand military operations and seize Gaza City.

Waving placards and holding photos of captives still being held in the Palestinian territory, demonstrators called on Israeli leaders to prioritise a negotiated deal. AFP reporters estimated the crowd size in the tens of thousands, while the Hostages and Missing Families Forum claimed the turnout reached 100,000.

“We will end with a direct message to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu: if you invade parts of Gaza and the hostages are murdered, we will pursue you in the town squares, in election campaigns and at every time and place,” said Shahar Mor Zahiro, a relative of a slain hostage.

The rally marked one of the largest anti-war demonstrations since the conflict began, overshadowing smaller protests in recent weeks.

Netanyahu Defiant Despite Criticism

On Friday, Netanyahu’s security cabinet authorised a major push to capture Gaza City, sparking condemnation from opposition leaders, rights groups, and foreign allies urging a ceasefire to secure hostage releases and address the worsening humanitarian crisis in the enclave.

In a late-night post on social media, Netanyahu insisted, “We are not going to occupy Gaza – we are going to free Gaza from Hamas.” He has consistently rejected calls to scale back military objectives despite growing political and military pressure.

Out of the 251 people taken hostage during Hamas’s October 7, 2023 attack, Israel says 49 remain in Gaza, including 27 confirmed dead.

Palestinian Authority Condemns Plan

The Palestinian Authority (PA) condemned Israel’s new Gaza City offensive plan, with President Mahmud Abbas calling it “a new crime” and urging the international community to intervene. In a statement via the Wafa news agency, Abbas reiterated the need to empower the PA to take full administrative control of Gaza.

The Israeli cabinet has also endorsed a post-war vision for Gaza involving the creation of an administration “neither Hamas nor the Palestinian Authority.”

Mounting Civilian Deaths

Gaza’s civil defence agency reported that at least 37 people were killed by Israeli fire on Saturday, including 30 civilians waiting for humanitarian aid. The Gaza Health Ministry says over 61,000 Palestinians have been killed since the war began — figures the United Nations deems credible.

The conflict erupted after Hamas’s 2023 assault on Israel, which left 1,219 people dead, according to official tallies.

