📰 Naija247News Latest Headlines
Geopolitics

Tens of Thousands Rally in Tel Aviv Against Gaza Offensive

By: Naija247news

Date:

TEL AVIV – Tens of thousands of protesters flooded the streets of Tel Aviv on Saturday night, demanding an immediate end to Israel’s war in Gaza and the safe return of hostages, just one day after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government approved plans to expand military operations and seize Gaza City.

Waving placards and holding photos of captives still being held in the Palestinian territory, demonstrators called on Israeli leaders to prioritise a negotiated deal. AFP reporters estimated the crowd size in the tens of thousands, while the Hostages and Missing Families Forum claimed the turnout reached 100,000.

“We will end with a direct message to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu: if you invade parts of Gaza and the hostages are murdered, we will pursue you in the town squares, in election campaigns and at every time and place,” said Shahar Mor Zahiro, a relative of a slain hostage.

The rally marked one of the largest anti-war demonstrations since the conflict began, overshadowing smaller protests in recent weeks.

Netanyahu Defiant Despite Criticism

On Friday, Netanyahu’s security cabinet authorised a major push to capture Gaza City, sparking condemnation from opposition leaders, rights groups, and foreign allies urging a ceasefire to secure hostage releases and address the worsening humanitarian crisis in the enclave.

In a late-night post on social media, Netanyahu insisted, “We are not going to occupy Gaza – we are going to free Gaza from Hamas.” He has consistently rejected calls to scale back military objectives despite growing political and military pressure.

Out of the 251 people taken hostage during Hamas’s October 7, 2023 attack, Israel says 49 remain in Gaza, including 27 confirmed dead.

Palestinian Authority Condemns Plan

The Palestinian Authority (PA) condemned Israel’s new Gaza City offensive plan, with President Mahmud Abbas calling it “a new crime” and urging the international community to intervene. In a statement via the Wafa news agency, Abbas reiterated the need to empower the PA to take full administrative control of Gaza.

The Israeli cabinet has also endorsed a post-war vision for Gaza involving the creation of an administration “neither Hamas nor the Palestinian Authority.”

Mounting Civilian Deaths

Gaza’s civil defence agency reported that at least 37 people were killed by Israeli fire on Saturday, including 30 civilians waiting for humanitarian aid. The Gaza Health Ministry says over 61,000 Palestinians have been killed since the war began — figures the United Nations deems credible.

The conflict erupted after Hamas’s 2023 assault on Israel, which left 1,219 people dead, according to official tallies.

📌 Editor's Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.

Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news Media Group LLC Overview Naija247news Media Group LLC is an independent digital media company founded in October 2010 by journalist and media entrepreneur Godwin Okafor. Headquartered in Lagos, Nigeria, with editorial operations in New York, the company specializes in delivering timely, data-driven coverage across politics, business, the economy, governance, and international affairs. Naija247news is also an investigative news platform that tracks developments in the Nigerian economy, business, politics, finance, as well as the broader African and global economic landscape. Mission The company is committed to promoting developmental journalism and creating an enabling environment for people to interact, share opinions, and proffer solutions to the political, social, and economic challenges facing Nigeria and Africa at large. Affiliations Naija247news is a press partner to the Lagos State Government and the International Monetary Fund (IMF). It is also a member of the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA) and a media partner to the U.S. Embassy and Consulate in Nigeria. Digital Presence The company’s platform, Naija247news.com, is a verified publisher on Google News and Bing Publisher Center. It maintains a distinct brand identity, an uncompromising editorial legacy, and full journalistic independence. The website features AMP integration, mobile-first design, and is optimized for speed with Cloudflare.

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved.

