‘Tell Us How He Died’: Salah Calls Out UEFA Over Vague Tribute to Palestinian Football Legend

(Reuters) – Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has criticised UEFA’s tribute to the late Suleiman Al-Obeid, widely known as the “Palestinian Pele,” after European football’s governing body failed to reference the circumstances of his death.

The Palestine Football Association (PFA) said the 41-year-old former national team player was killed on Wednesday by an Israeli strike targeting civilians waiting for humanitarian aid in the southern Gaza Strip.

In a brief post on X (formerly Twitter), UEFA called Al-Obeid “a talent who gave hope to countless children, even in the darkest of times.”

Salah responded:

“Can you tell us how he died, where, and why?”

UEFA has not yet commented on Salah’s remarks.

One of the Premier League’s biggest stars, the 33-year-old Egyptian has repeatedly advocated for humanitarian aid to be allowed into Gaza during the nearly two-year-old conflict.

The PFA later posted a statement attributed to UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin, describing Al-Obeid as “proof of the joy that can flourish in the hearts of people despite hardship.”

“He gave his talent and dedication to the children of Gaza and gave their dreams a hope to blossom despite the suffering,” the statement read. “His death is a great loss to the world of football and to everyone who recognises the power of sport to unite people.”

According to the PFA, 325 members of the Palestinian football community — including players, coaches, administrators, referees, and club officials — have been killed in the Israeli-Hamas conflict since October 2023.

The war began after Hamas carried out a cross-border attack on southern Israel on 7 October 2023, killing around 1,200 people and taking over 250 hostages, according to Israeli authorities. Israel’s subsequent air and ground offensive has destroyed neighbourhoods across Gaza, displaced most of the enclave’s 2.3 million residents, and pushed the territory to the brink of famine, according to the United Nations.

The UN reports that more than 1,000 people have been killed near aid distribution sites and convoys in Gaza since the launch of the U.S.- and Israel-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation in late May.

