`
📰 Naija247News Latest Headlines
🎯 Support the News You Read — This July
Shop Amazon through us at no extra cost, and help Naija247news grow with every purchase.

🛒 Shop Amazon Now

Disclosure: As an Amazon Associate, Naija247news earns from qualifying purchases.

Menu
Search
Subscribe
Quoted Companies

Sterling Financial Holdings Posts 157% Surge in Profit-After-Tax for H1 2025

By: Peter Anene, Business Editor

Date:

Lagos — Sterling Financial Holdings Company Plc (Sterling HoldCo) has reported a remarkable 157% year-on-year increase in Profit-After-Tax (PAT) for the half-year ended June 30, 2025. The unaudited results underscore strong revenue growth, operational efficiency, and capital strength.

The Group’s PAT soared to N41.78 billion from N16.26 billion in H1 2024. Earnings per share rose from 56 Kobo to 89 Kobo, signaling sustained value creation for shareholders. Gross earnings climbed by 39.7% to N212.61 billion, boosted by a 38.3% rise in interest income to N167.16 billion and a 45% jump in non-interest income to N45.45 billion, reflecting a strategic focus on income diversification.

Cost-to-income ratio improved substantially to 64.5% from 75.7%, highlighting effective cost management. Total assets expanded 15.3% to N4.08 trillion compared to December 2024, while shareholders’ funds increased by 22.9%, driven by recapitalisation and retained earnings. Asset quality strengthened, with the non-performing loan ratio dropping to 5.1% from 5.4%.

The strong performance followed a successful private placement and Rights Issue that raised about N100 billion. Proceeds facilitated the full recapitalisation of Alternative Bank and boosted Sterling Bank’s capital base, the Group’s flagship.

Sterling HoldCo plans to enter the public phase of its capital raising programme soon, targeting a N53 billion recapitalisation gap to support sustained growth. This forms part of a larger US$400 million capital raise approved at the June 2025 Annual General Meeting.

Group CEO Yemi Odubiyi said, “Our outstanding half-year results reflect clear strategic focus and a relentless drive to create lasting stakeholder value. We remain committed to responsible growth, prudent risk management, and sustainable impact as we deepen our footprint across Nigeria’s growth sectors.”

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Peter Anene, Business Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
Chams Holding to Raise N7.65 Billion via Rights Issue and Private Placement to Fuel Strategic Growth
Next article
Naira Holds Steady as Nigeria’s External Reserves Rebound to Eight-Month High of $40.15 Billion
Peter Anene, Business Editor
Peter Anene, Business Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Peter Okafor is a seasoned financial journalist and editor at Naija247news, known for his insightful coverage of markets, economic policy, and corporate trends. With a background in journalism and finance, he brings clarity to complex financial narratives and contributes to shaping the outlet’s editorial direction. His award-winning work promotes financial literacy and informs national discourse on the economy.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Palestinian Football Legend Suleiman al-Obeid Killed Amid Gaza Humanitarian Crisis

Naija247news Naija247news -
Former Palestine national team player Suleiman al-Obeid, widely known as the “Palestinian Pelé,” was killed by Israeli forces in the Gaza Strip, the Palestinian Football Association (PFA) confirmed. Obeid, aged 41, died on Wednesday when...

Former Chad Prime Minister Sentenced to 20 Years Amid Charges of Hate Speech and Violence

Naija247news Naija247news -
A court in Chad on Saturday sentenced former prime minister and opposition leader Succes Masra to 20 years in prison, convicting him of hate speech, xenophobia, and incitement to massacre. The N’Djamena court found Masra...

Ugandan Court Denies Bail to Veteran Opposition Leader Kizza Besigye, Extending Detention Amid Treason Charges

Naija247news Naija247news -
KAMPALA, Uganda — A Ugandan court has rejected bail for prominent opposition figure Kizza Besigye, prolonging his detention on treason charges nearly nine months after his arrest. Justice Emmanuel Baguma ruled on Friday that the...

‘Tell Us How He Died’: Salah Calls Out UEFA Over Vague Tribute to Palestinian Football Legend

Naija247news Naija247news -
(Reuters) – Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has criticised UEFA’s tribute to the late Suleiman Al-Obeid, widely known as the “Palestinian Pele,” after European football’s governing body failed to reference the circumstances of his death. The...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

Palestinian Football Legend Suleiman al-Obeid Killed Amid Gaza Humanitarian Crisis

Geopolitics 0
Former Palestine national team player Suleiman al-Obeid, widely known as the “Palestinian Pelé,” was killed by Israeli forces in the Gaza Strip, the Palestinian Football Association (PFA) confirmed. Obeid, aged 41, died on Wednesday when...

Former Chad Prime Minister Sentenced to 20 Years Amid Charges of Hate Speech and Violence

Democracy 0
A court in Chad on Saturday sentenced former prime minister and opposition leader Succes Masra to 20 years in prison, convicting him of hate speech, xenophobia, and incitement to massacre. The N’Djamena court found Masra...

Ugandan Court Denies Bail to Veteran Opposition Leader Kizza Besigye, Extending Detention Amid Treason Charges

Democracy 0
KAMPALA, Uganda — A Ugandan court has rejected bail for prominent opposition figure Kizza Besigye, prolonging his detention on treason charges nearly nine months after his arrest. Justice Emmanuel Baguma ruled on Friday that the...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp