Sterling Financial Holdings Posts 157% Surge in Profit-After-Tax for H1 2025

Lagos — Sterling Financial Holdings Company Plc (Sterling HoldCo) has reported a remarkable 157% year-on-year increase in Profit-After-Tax (PAT) for the half-year ended June 30, 2025. The unaudited results underscore strong revenue growth, operational efficiency, and capital strength.

The Group’s PAT soared to N41.78 billion from N16.26 billion in H1 2024. Earnings per share rose from 56 Kobo to 89 Kobo, signaling sustained value creation for shareholders. Gross earnings climbed by 39.7% to N212.61 billion, boosted by a 38.3% rise in interest income to N167.16 billion and a 45% jump in non-interest income to N45.45 billion, reflecting a strategic focus on income diversification.

Cost-to-income ratio improved substantially to 64.5% from 75.7%, highlighting effective cost management. Total assets expanded 15.3% to N4.08 trillion compared to December 2024, while shareholders’ funds increased by 22.9%, driven by recapitalisation and retained earnings. Asset quality strengthened, with the non-performing loan ratio dropping to 5.1% from 5.4%.

The strong performance followed a successful private placement and Rights Issue that raised about N100 billion. Proceeds facilitated the full recapitalisation of Alternative Bank and boosted Sterling Bank’s capital base, the Group’s flagship.

Sterling HoldCo plans to enter the public phase of its capital raising programme soon, targeting a N53 billion recapitalisation gap to support sustained growth. This forms part of a larger US$400 million capital raise approved at the June 2025 Annual General Meeting.

Group CEO Yemi Odubiyi said, “Our outstanding half-year results reflect clear strategic focus and a relentless drive to create lasting stakeholder value. We remain committed to responsible growth, prudent risk management, and sustainable impact as we deepen our footprint across Nigeria’s growth sectors.”

Reporting by Peter Anene, Business Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.