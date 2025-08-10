President Tinubu Approves New Pension Reforms for DBS Retirees Under Renewed Hope Agenda

Abuja, Aug. 8, 2025 (NAN) – President Bola Tinubu has approved several important measures aimed at improving the welfare of Defined Benefit Scheme (DBS) pensioners under his administration’s ‘Renewed Hope Agenda.’

The announcement was made on Friday in Abuja by Mr. Olugbenga Ajayi, Head of Corporate Communications at the Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD).

Ajayi disclosed that the President has given the green light for the immediate implementation of an extra budgetary allocation to enforce the new pension rates for DBS pensioners in full.

Furthermore, Tinubu approved the adoption of a proposed pension harmonisation policy for DBS pensioners, which will be included in the 2026 pension budget. The 2026 budget will also provide health insurance coverage for all DBS pensioners.

In addition, the President approved the inclusion of unpaid pension liabilities owed to retirees from NITEL/MTEL and other parastatal organisations in the 2026 budget proposal.

PTAD’s Executive Secretary, Tolulope Odunaiya, praised the President’s far-reaching and historic approvals, emphasizing that the move underscores his strong commitment to the welfare of senior citizens and signals a new era in the management of DBS pensions.

Odunaiya had earlier submitted a formal request to the Presidency, seeking an emergency budgetary allocation to implement vital pension reforms and welfare packages.

Key components of the reform include a new minimum pension rate of N32,000, alongside increases of 10.66% and 12.95% for pensioners of defunct and privatised agencies respectively.

The reform package also covers pension harmonisation for all DBS pensioners, enrolment into the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), and the settlement of unfunded pension liabilities owed to retirees of defunct agencies and treasury-funded parastatals.

Reporting by Peter Anene, Business Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.