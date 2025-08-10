`
📰 Naija247News Latest Headlines
🎯 Support the News You Read — This July
Shop Amazon through us at no extra cost, and help Naija247news grow with every purchase.

🛒 Shop Amazon Now

Disclosure: As an Amazon Associate, Naija247news earns from qualifying purchases.

Menu
Search
Subscribe
Arts & Entertainment

Portable Drops New Single ‘Plane Stopper’ Inspired by Viral KWAM 1 Airport Incident

By: Joshua Chinonye

Date:

Nigerian street-pop sensation Portable has once again turned a viral moment into music with his latest single, Plane Stopper. The track draws inspiration from a recent widely shared incident at an airport involving Fuji music legend King Wasiu Ayinde Marshall, popularly known as KWAM 1.

In a teaser shared on Instagram, Portable gave fans an electrifying preview of the song, which quickly ignited conversations across social media platforms. The clip attracted praise and reactions from celebrities including football star Victor Boniface and comedian Nasboi. Rooted deeply in Yoruba folk influences, Plane Stopper supports KWAM 1’s version of events — that the disputed liquid in the viral video was water, not alcohol. Portable also saluted the Fuji icon’s quick reflexes as he dodged the wing of an oncoming plane in the footage.

This new release fits perfectly into Portable’s well-established pattern of turning trending news, social controversies, and even his own personal challenges into catchy, danceable hits. Earlier in 2025, he released Oni Reason just days after being freed from detention following a defamation case involving another Fuji heavyweight, Saheed Osupa. Later, he announced an EP titled Most Wanted amid an arrest warrant issued by Ogun State Police over alleged assault on government officials.

Portable’s knack for blending his antics with marketing is well known. In 2024, he dropped the Chosen EP during the viral “I Am A Chosen” movement, and later Spiderman after footage surfaced of him climbing a fence to evade arrest over a luxury car dispute.

His biggest international breakthrough came with a high-profile collaboration alongside British-Nigerian rapper Skepta on the track Tony Montana. That success paved the way for the Tony Montana of London EP and the subsequent Canadian Burger EP, following tours in Canada earlier this year.

With Plane Stopper, Portable proves once more that no headline is too small or too scandalous to escape his creative studio. Every trending story, every viral scandal becomes potential gold — fueling his rise as one of Nigeria’s most unpredictable and exciting artists.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Joshua Chinonye in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
Anambra Youths Trained to Boost Diaspora Export, Spur Nigeria’s Foreign Exchange Earnings
Next article
Nigerian Insurance Stocks Rally 41% in One Week as New Reform Law Spur Investor Interest
Joshua Chinonye
Joshua Chinonyehttps://naija247news.com/
Joshua Chinonye is the Energy Editor at Naija247news, covering Nigeria’s oil, gas, and power sectors. He reports on energy policy, market trends, and sustainability with a focus on informing public discourse and decision-makers.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Palestinian Football Legend Suleiman al-Obeid Killed Amid Gaza Humanitarian Crisis

Naija247news Naija247news -
Former Palestine national team player Suleiman al-Obeid, widely known as the “Palestinian Pelé,” was killed by Israeli forces in the Gaza Strip, the Palestinian Football Association (PFA) confirmed. Obeid, aged 41, died on Wednesday when...

Former Chad Prime Minister Sentenced to 20 Years Amid Charges of Hate Speech and Violence

Naija247news Naija247news -
A court in Chad on Saturday sentenced former prime minister and opposition leader Succes Masra to 20 years in prison, convicting him of hate speech, xenophobia, and incitement to massacre. The N’Djamena court found Masra...

Ugandan Court Denies Bail to Veteran Opposition Leader Kizza Besigye, Extending Detention Amid Treason Charges

Naija247news Naija247news -
KAMPALA, Uganda — A Ugandan court has rejected bail for prominent opposition figure Kizza Besigye, prolonging his detention on treason charges nearly nine months after his arrest. Justice Emmanuel Baguma ruled on Friday that the...

‘Tell Us How He Died’: Salah Calls Out UEFA Over Vague Tribute to Palestinian Football Legend

Naija247news Naija247news -
(Reuters) – Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has criticised UEFA’s tribute to the late Suleiman Al-Obeid, widely known as the “Palestinian Pele,” after European football’s governing body failed to reference the circumstances of his death. The...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

Palestinian Football Legend Suleiman al-Obeid Killed Amid Gaza Humanitarian Crisis

Geopolitics 0
Former Palestine national team player Suleiman al-Obeid, widely known as the “Palestinian Pelé,” was killed by Israeli forces in the Gaza Strip, the Palestinian Football Association (PFA) confirmed. Obeid, aged 41, died on Wednesday when...

Former Chad Prime Minister Sentenced to 20 Years Amid Charges of Hate Speech and Violence

Democracy 0
A court in Chad on Saturday sentenced former prime minister and opposition leader Succes Masra to 20 years in prison, convicting him of hate speech, xenophobia, and incitement to massacre. The N’Djamena court found Masra...

Ugandan Court Denies Bail to Veteran Opposition Leader Kizza Besigye, Extending Detention Amid Treason Charges

Democracy 0
KAMPALA, Uganda — A Ugandan court has rejected bail for prominent opposition figure Kizza Besigye, prolonging his detention on treason charges nearly nine months after his arrest. Justice Emmanuel Baguma ruled on Friday that the...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp