Portable Drops New Single ‘Plane Stopper’ Inspired by Viral KWAM 1 Airport Incident

Nigerian street-pop sensation Portable has once again turned a viral moment into music with his latest single, Plane Stopper. The track draws inspiration from a recent widely shared incident at an airport involving Fuji music legend King Wasiu Ayinde Marshall, popularly known as KWAM 1.

In a teaser shared on Instagram, Portable gave fans an electrifying preview of the song, which quickly ignited conversations across social media platforms. The clip attracted praise and reactions from celebrities including football star Victor Boniface and comedian Nasboi. Rooted deeply in Yoruba folk influences, Plane Stopper supports KWAM 1’s version of events — that the disputed liquid in the viral video was water, not alcohol. Portable also saluted the Fuji icon’s quick reflexes as he dodged the wing of an oncoming plane in the footage.

This new release fits perfectly into Portable’s well-established pattern of turning trending news, social controversies, and even his own personal challenges into catchy, danceable hits. Earlier in 2025, he released Oni Reason just days after being freed from detention following a defamation case involving another Fuji heavyweight, Saheed Osupa. Later, he announced an EP titled Most Wanted amid an arrest warrant issued by Ogun State Police over alleged assault on government officials.

Portable’s knack for blending his antics with marketing is well known. In 2024, he dropped the Chosen EP during the viral “I Am A Chosen” movement, and later Spiderman after footage surfaced of him climbing a fence to evade arrest over a luxury car dispute.

His biggest international breakthrough came with a high-profile collaboration alongside British-Nigerian rapper Skepta on the track Tony Montana. That success paved the way for the Tony Montana of London EP and the subsequent Canadian Burger EP, following tours in Canada earlier this year.

With Plane Stopper, Portable proves once more that no headline is too small or too scandalous to escape his creative studio. Every trending story, every viral scandal becomes potential gold — fueling his rise as one of Nigeria’s most unpredictable and exciting artists.

Reporting by Joshua Chinonye in Lagos, Nigeria.