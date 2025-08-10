`
Geopolitics

Palestinian Football Legend Suleiman al-Obeid Killed Amid Gaza Humanitarian Crisis

By: Naija247news

Date:

Former Palestine national team player Suleiman al-Obeid, widely known as the “Palestinian Pelé,” was killed by Israeli forces in the Gaza Strip, the Palestinian Football Association (PFA) confirmed.

Obeid, aged 41, died on Wednesday when Israeli troops targeted civilians waiting for humanitarian aid in southern Gaza, according to the PFA statement.

Gaza is currently enduring a severe hunger crisis, with Israel imposing strict limits on humanitarian aid entering the territory. The UN human rights office reported last month that over 1,300 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces near aid distribution points since late May.

The World Health Organization estimates that around 12,000 children under five years old in Gaza suffer from acute malnutrition, and deaths related to hunger are rising.

Obeid was a former star midfielder for Khadamat Al-Shati club in Gaza and played 24 international matches for Palestine. Throughout his career, he scored over 100 goals, making him one of Palestinian football’s brightest talents. He also played for the Al-Amari Youth Center Club in the West Bank, which has been under Israeli occupation since 1967.

In 2010, Obeid was among six Gaza-based national team players denied entry at the Jordanian border due to “security reasons” while en route to a friendly match in Mauritania. An Israeli official said they had failed to renew permits allowing them to play in the West Bank. Obeid expressed frustration at the time, emphasizing the desire for athletes to travel freely and represent their country.

Born in Gaza City, Obeid was married and fathered five children.

Since the outbreak of the Gaza war following Hamas’s attack on Israel on October 7, 2023, the PFA reports that 662 people involved in sports and scouting have died, including 321 from the football community.

The Gaza Health Ministry states that at least 61,258 people have been killed in the Israeli offensive, while the October 2023 attack on Israel resulted in 1,219 deaths, according to official figures compiled by AFP.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.

Former Chad Prime Minister Sentenced to 20 Years Amid Charges of Hate Speech and Violence
