Naija247News Latest Headlines
ngx

Nigerian Insurance Stocks Rally 41% in One Week as New Reform Law Spur Investor Interest

By: Naija247news

Date:

Nigerian insurance stocks have recorded their biggest weekly gain in almost two decades after the signing of a landmark insurance reform law that mandates companies to raise fresh capital and requires insurance for property and other assets.

The sector’s index on the Lagos-based Nigerian Exchange (NGX) soared 41% this week, significantly outperforming the broader all-share index, which rose 3.1%, and the MSCI Emerging Markets Europe, Middle East and Africa Index, which gained 2.2% over the same period, according to Bloomberg data.

Signed into law this week by President Bola Tinubu, the legislation aims to transform Nigeria’s insurance industry — currently one of the least penetrated markets globally, with just 0.4% of the population covered. This compares with 11.5% penetration in South Africa, 3.9% in Morocco, and 2.4% in Kenya, based on a July report by Lagos-based asset management firm Afrinvest.

“The insurance stocks have been gaining momentum due to the Nigeria Insurance Reform Act,” said Victory George, equity analyst at Meristem Securities Ltd. “The reforms will boost insurance penetration, attract strategic and foreign investors seeking to meet new capital requirements.”

The law also encourages digitisation and the establishment of dedicated policyholder protection funds, further modernizing the sector. Key insurers such as Custodian and Allied Insurance Plc, NEM Insurance Plc, Cornerstone Insurance Plc, and AIICO Insurance Plc stand to benefit from the reform, according to George, who maintains buy recommendations on these stocks.

The insurance legislation is part of a broader economic reform agenda initiated by President Tinubu since his assumption of office in May 2023. Other reforms include the removal of fuel subsidies, liberalization of the naira exchange rate, increased capital requirements for banks, and an overhaul of tax laws — all aimed at accelerating Nigeria’s drive toward a $1 trillion economy.

Since the Nigerian Senate first approved the insurance reform statute in December 2024, insurance stocks have surged 156%. The House of Representatives gave its nod in March 2025, followed by the president’s assent this month.

Insurance equities currently trade at record highs and have outperformed the broader market’s 42% return year-to-date. “We expect continued appreciation for strong stocks in the sector through the rest of the year,” George added.

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.

Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news Media Group LLC Overview Naija247news Media Group LLC is an independent digital media company founded in October 2010 by journalist and media entrepreneur Godwin Okafor. Headquartered in Lagos, Nigeria, with editorial operations in New York, the company specializes in delivering timely, data-driven coverage across politics, business, the economy, governance, and international affairs. Naija247news is also an investigative news platform that tracks developments in the Nigerian economy, business, politics, finance, as well as the broader African and global economic landscape. Mission The company is committed to promoting developmental journalism and creating an enabling environment for people to interact, share opinions, and proffer solutions to the political, social, and economic challenges facing Nigeria and Africa at large. Affiliations Naija247news is a press partner to the Lagos State Government and the International Monetary Fund (IMF). It is also a member of the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA) and a media partner to the U.S. Embassy and Consulate in Nigeria. Digital Presence The company’s platform, Naija247news.com, is a verified publisher on Google News and Bing Publisher Center. It maintains a distinct brand identity, an uncompromising editorial legacy, and full journalistic independence. The website features AMP integration, mobile-first design, and is optimized for speed with Cloudflare.

