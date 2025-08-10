Nigeria Ships 663 Million Metric Tonnes of Products to ECOWAS in First Half of 2025

Abuja, Aug. 10, 2025 (NAN) – Nigeria’s non-oil exports in the first half of 2025 were valued at $3.225 billion, representing a 19.59% increase compared to the $2.696 billion recorded in the same period of 2024, according to the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC).

NEPC Director-General Mrs Nonye Ayeni disclosed this in Abuja on Sunday while presenting the H1 2025 Non-Oil Export Performance Report, saying the volume of exports also rose to 4.04 million metric tonnes, up from 3.83 million metric tonnes in H1 2024.

She noted that the performance reflects sustained growth from the first quarter of the year, when exports reached $1.791 billion, a 24.75% increase from Q1 2024. Export volume in that period also grew by 24.3%, from 1.937 million metric tonnes to 2.416 million metric tonnes.

Product Diversity & Key Export Commodities

Ayeni said 236 different products were exported in the first half of 2025, up 16.83% from 202 products in H1 2024. These ranged from agricultural commodities and extractive products to manufactured and semi-processed goods.

Cocoa beans remained the top export, accounting for 34.88% of total export value, up from 23.18% in 2024. Urea/fertiliser ranked second with 17.65%, compared to 13.78% in H1 2024.

“Nigeria’s non-oil export profile is gradually diversifying from traditional agricultural exports to more semi-manufactured and value-added products,” Ayeni said.

Regional Trade Growth – ECOWAS & AfCFTA Impact

Within the African region, Nigeria exported 663 million metric tonnes of goods to 11 ECOWAS countries in H1 2025. An additional 488 million metric tonnes worth $83.538 million went to 21 African countries outside ECOWAS, accounting for 2.59% of total export value – up from 1.96% in H1 2024.

Ayeni attributed this growth to the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), which has expanded market access and provided tariff relief for Nigerian exporters.

“Nigeria’s active participation in AfCFTA is creating opportunities for both established exporters and SMEs, helping boost intra-African trade and driving economic growth,” she said.

Top Exporters, Banks & Routes

Of the top 20 exporting companies, Indorama Eleme Fertiliser and Chemical Ltd and Starlink Global and Ideal Ltd retained their first and second positions, contributing 11.92% and 8.82% of total exports respectively.

A total of 29 banks processed export transactions during the period, opening 10,214 Nigerian Export Proceed Forms (NXPs) for non-oil exports. Zenith Bank Plc led with 31.98% of total NXPs, followed by First Bank Nigeria Plc(12.44%) and Guaranty Trust Bank Plc (11.47%).

Exports were routed through 18 exit points – eight seaports, three international airports and seven land borders – with 94.15% of shipments going through seaports.

Capacity Building & Support Programmes

NEPC conducted 252 capacity-building programmes for 27,352 participants in H1 2025, focusing on export documentation, procedures, and readiness. Training also covered Good Agricultural Practices (GAP), Good Warehousing Practice (GWP), Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP), packaging and labelling.

Ayeni said the council will continue to work with the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment and other stakeholders to sustain momentum, in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu.

“The growth in value-added exports has improved earnings, as more exporters are embracing value addition to their products. Rising demand from emerging economies such as India, Brazil, Vietnam and African markets has further increased Nigeria’s non-oil export volumes and diversity,” she added.

Reporting by Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.