Naira Holds Steady as Nigeria’s External Reserves Rebound to Eight-Month High of $40.15 Billion

Lagos — The naira maintained relative stability across key foreign exchange (FX) market segments, supported by a rebound in Nigeria’s external reserves to an eight-month high of $40.15 billion, data from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) shows.

The last time reserves reached this level was January 20, 2025, marking a 1.5 percent increase from $39.54 billion recorded on August 1, 2025. The local currency closed flat over the past five trading days, ending at N1,533.56 per dollar on the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market (NFEM), a slight 1.61 percent depreciation from N1,531.95 at the start of the week. On a year-to-date basis, however, the naira has strengthened by 0.5 percent, up N7.8 from N1,541.36 at the start of the year.

In the parallel (black) market, the naira closed unchanged at N1,560 per dollar, appreciating 6.4 percent year-to-date from N1,660.

Latest CBN data reported by FBNQuest indicated gross official reserves rose nearly $2.2 billion month-on-month to $39.4 billion as of July 2025, reversing a $1.2 billion decline in June. This represents the largest monthly gain since July 2024.

The significant reserve accretion provides the CBN with enhanced flexibility to sustain market interventions, supporting liquidity and exchange rate stability amid global economic uncertainties. As of July, reserves covered 11.9 months of merchandise imports and 8.2 months when including imported services — a robust external buffer that bolsters investor confidence.

Key drivers for the reserve increase include sustained offshore investor inflows, improved macroeconomic conditions, and reduced FX demand due to lowered import activity. Analysts at FBNQuest anticipate continued reserve growth, potentially reaching $40.1 billion by year-end.

United Capital Research projects the naira to maintain stability and potentially appreciate, closing 2025 within a N1,490–N1,520 per dollar range.

Reporting by Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.