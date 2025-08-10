📰 Naija247News Latest Headlines
Mining & Metals

Mining Marshals Shut Down Illegal Quarry in Kuje, Arrest 13 Suspects — FCT Mining Sector Gets Tough on Illegality

By: Samuel Gbenga Salau

Date:

Abuja, Aug. 8, 2025 (NAN) — The Mining Marshals have successfully shut down an illegal quarry operating within the Kuje Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) announced on Friday.

Commander Attah Onoja of the Mining Marshals told NAN that the illicit quarry site was closed on July 31, with 13 suspects apprehended. The suspects are currently in custody and investigations are ongoing ahead of their imminent arraignment in court.

The illegal operation involved a company exploiting a quarry lease unlawfully occupied for over seven months, infringing on the rights of a licensed mining company. Onoja emphasized that such activities will no longer be tolerated.

“This operation underscores our commitment to zero tolerance for illegality in the Nigerian mining sector. We will not allow any individual or company to take the law into their own hands or deprive legitimate operators of their lawful rights,” he said.

The Mining Marshals unit, established by the Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr. Dele Alake, in 2024, is a specialized NSCDC security team dedicated to safeguarding mining sites nationwide.

Commander Onoja warned all mining operators to strictly comply with legal and environmental standards governing the sector or face stringent consequences.

“The era of impunity in the mining sector is over. We will continue to identify, investigate, and prosecute violators, no matter how remote or discreet their operations may be,” he added.

The unit’s mission is aligned with the broader national agenda to diversify Nigeria’s economy, enhance internal security, and restore order, transparency, and accountability within the mining industry.

Onoja noted that illegal mining has long contributed to revenue loss, environmental harm, and community conflicts across Nigeria, highlighting the importance of the Mining Marshals’ enforcement role.

He also credited the unit’s efforts to the leadership of NSCDC Commandant General Prof. Ahmed Abubakar Audi, under whose tacit guidelines the Marshals operate.

Reporting by Samuel Gbenga Salau in Lagos, Nigeria.

