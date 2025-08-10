`
📰 Naija247News Latest Headlines
🎯 Support the News You Read — This July
Shop Amazon through us at no extra cost, and help Naija247news grow with every purchase.

🛒 Shop Amazon Now

Disclosure: As an Amazon Associate, Naija247news earns from qualifying purchases.

Menu
Search
Subscribe
Quoted Companies

Martin Zarybnicky Appointed General Manager of Transcorp Hilton Abuja, Brings 30 Years of Global Hospitality Experience

By: Peter Anene, Business Editor

Date:

Abuja — Effective August 1, 2025, Martin Zarybnicky has been named General Manager of Transcorp Hilton Abuja, bringing over three decades of extensive global hospitality leadership.

With a distinguished career spanning Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and the Pacific, Martin has held senior roles across international hotel brands, including tenures in Thailand, Egypt, and Russia. His appointment marks a return to Hilton, where he previously served as General Manager of Hilton Sharm Waterfalls Resort.

Uzo Oshogwe, Managing Director and CEO of Transcorp Hotels Plc, welcomed Martin to the company, highlighting his vast international experience and commitment to operational excellence. “His leadership will enrich our culture and elevate the guest experience at Transcorp Hilton Abuja,” Oshogwe said.

Martin’s proven track record includes driving operational efficiency, spearheading major refurbishments, enhancing guest satisfaction, and repositioning hotels for long-term success. His leadership has earned industry accolades across multiple regions.

Andreas Lackner, Vice President of Operations for Sub-Saharan Africa & Indian Ocean at Hilton, also praised the appointment, noting Martin’s ability to adapt across diverse markets and brands.

In his new role, Zarybnicky will oversee all hotel operations, focusing on strategic growth and delivering the high standards Hilton is known for.

“Nigeria is a key growth market for hospitality in Africa,” Zarybnicky said. “I am proud to join this exceptional team and help showcase the warmth of Nigerian hospitality to the world.”

Located in Abuja’s commercial district, Transcorp Hilton Abuja is a 668-room flagship hotel and one of sub-Saharan Africa’s largest properties, managed by Hilton and owned by Transcorp Hotels Plc.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Peter Anene, Business Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
Air Peace CEO Allen Onyema Delays IPO to Protect Staff Interests and Build Stronger Foundation
Next article
Anambra Youths Trained to Boost Diaspora Export, Spur Nigeria’s Foreign Exchange Earnings
Peter Anene, Business Editor
Peter Anene, Business Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Peter Okafor is a seasoned financial journalist and editor at Naija247news, known for his insightful coverage of markets, economic policy, and corporate trends. With a background in journalism and finance, he brings clarity to complex financial narratives and contributes to shaping the outlet’s editorial direction. His award-winning work promotes financial literacy and informs national discourse on the economy.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Palestinian Football Legend Suleiman al-Obeid Killed Amid Gaza Humanitarian Crisis

Naija247news Naija247news -
Former Palestine national team player Suleiman al-Obeid, widely known as the “Palestinian Pelé,” was killed by Israeli forces in the Gaza Strip, the Palestinian Football Association (PFA) confirmed. Obeid, aged 41, died on Wednesday when...

Former Chad Prime Minister Sentenced to 20 Years Amid Charges of Hate Speech and Violence

Naija247news Naija247news -
A court in Chad on Saturday sentenced former prime minister and opposition leader Succes Masra to 20 years in prison, convicting him of hate speech, xenophobia, and incitement to massacre. The N’Djamena court found Masra...

Ugandan Court Denies Bail to Veteran Opposition Leader Kizza Besigye, Extending Detention Amid Treason Charges

Naija247news Naija247news -
KAMPALA, Uganda — A Ugandan court has rejected bail for prominent opposition figure Kizza Besigye, prolonging his detention on treason charges nearly nine months after his arrest. Justice Emmanuel Baguma ruled on Friday that the...

‘Tell Us How He Died’: Salah Calls Out UEFA Over Vague Tribute to Palestinian Football Legend

Naija247news Naija247news -
(Reuters) – Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has criticised UEFA’s tribute to the late Suleiman Al-Obeid, widely known as the “Palestinian Pele,” after European football’s governing body failed to reference the circumstances of his death. The...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

Palestinian Football Legend Suleiman al-Obeid Killed Amid Gaza Humanitarian Crisis

Geopolitics 0
Former Palestine national team player Suleiman al-Obeid, widely known as the “Palestinian Pelé,” was killed by Israeli forces in the Gaza Strip, the Palestinian Football Association (PFA) confirmed. Obeid, aged 41, died on Wednesday when...

Former Chad Prime Minister Sentenced to 20 Years Amid Charges of Hate Speech and Violence

Democracy 0
A court in Chad on Saturday sentenced former prime minister and opposition leader Succes Masra to 20 years in prison, convicting him of hate speech, xenophobia, and incitement to massacre. The N’Djamena court found Masra...

Ugandan Court Denies Bail to Veteran Opposition Leader Kizza Besigye, Extending Detention Amid Treason Charges

Democracy 0
KAMPALA, Uganda — A Ugandan court has rejected bail for prominent opposition figure Kizza Besigye, prolonging his detention on treason charges nearly nine months after his arrest. Justice Emmanuel Baguma ruled on Friday that the...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp