Martin Zarybnicky Appointed General Manager of Transcorp Hilton Abuja, Brings 30 Years of Global Hospitality Experience

Abuja — Effective August 1, 2025, Martin Zarybnicky has been named General Manager of Transcorp Hilton Abuja, bringing over three decades of extensive global hospitality leadership.

With a distinguished career spanning Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and the Pacific, Martin has held senior roles across international hotel brands, including tenures in Thailand, Egypt, and Russia. His appointment marks a return to Hilton, where he previously served as General Manager of Hilton Sharm Waterfalls Resort.

Uzo Oshogwe, Managing Director and CEO of Transcorp Hotels Plc, welcomed Martin to the company, highlighting his vast international experience and commitment to operational excellence. “His leadership will enrich our culture and elevate the guest experience at Transcorp Hilton Abuja,” Oshogwe said.

Martin’s proven track record includes driving operational efficiency, spearheading major refurbishments, enhancing guest satisfaction, and repositioning hotels for long-term success. His leadership has earned industry accolades across multiple regions.

Andreas Lackner, Vice President of Operations for Sub-Saharan Africa & Indian Ocean at Hilton, also praised the appointment, noting Martin’s ability to adapt across diverse markets and brands.

In his new role, Zarybnicky will oversee all hotel operations, focusing on strategic growth and delivering the high standards Hilton is known for.

“Nigeria is a key growth market for hospitality in Africa,” Zarybnicky said. “I am proud to join this exceptional team and help showcase the warmth of Nigerian hospitality to the world.”

Located in Abuja’s commercial district, Transcorp Hilton Abuja is a 668-room flagship hotel and one of sub-Saharan Africa’s largest properties, managed by Hilton and owned by Transcorp Hotels Plc.

Reporting by Peter Anene, Business Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.