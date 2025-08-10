Former Chad Prime Minister Sentenced to 20 Years Amid Charges of Hate Speech and Violence

A court in Chad on Saturday sentenced former prime minister and opposition leader Succes Masra to 20 years in prison, convicting him of hate speech, xenophobia, and incitement to massacre. The N’Djamena court found Masra responsible for sparking inter-communal violence that resulted in the deaths of 42 people on May 14.

Masra, a vocal critic of President Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno, was arrested on May 16 and charged with inciting hatred, rebellion, and complicity in murder, arson, and grave desecration. He faced trial alongside nearly 70 others accused of involvement in the killings.

Most victims of the massacre, which occurred in Mandakao in southwestern Chad, were women and children, according to court statements. The state prosecutor had requested a 25-year sentence.

Masra’s lead defense lawyer, Francis Kadjilembaye, condemned the verdict, calling it a “humiliation” based on “an empty dossier” and lacking concrete evidence. He accused the court of being used as a political tool against his client.

Masra’s Transformers Party activists promised to issue a “special message” following the sentencing.

Originally from Chad’s south and belonging to the Ngambaye ethnic group, Masra is popular among the mainly Christian and animist populations there, who feel marginalized by the predominantly Muslim government in the capital.

Masra had previously gone into exile after a harsh crackdown on his supporters in 2022 but returned to Chad under a 2024 amnesty. Trained as an economist in France and Cameroon, he became prime minister in January 2024 following a reconciliation agreement with President Deby, holding the post until May 2024.

He ran against Deby in the 2024 presidential election, officially receiving 18.5 percent of the vote to Deby’s 61.3 percent, though Masra contested the results.

The May 14 violence is believed to have stemmed from clashes between Fulani nomadic herders and Ngambaye farmers over grazing land boundaries. According to the International Crisis Group, similar conflicts between pastoralists and farmers have caused over 1,000 deaths and 2,000 injuries in Chad since 2021.

