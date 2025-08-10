FIRS Launches Electronic Invoicing Solution to Revolutionize Tax Payments in Nigeria

Abuja, Aug. 10, 2025 (NAN) — The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has officially launched a new electronic invoicing (e-invoicing) solution aimed at transforming how businesses in Nigeria pay taxes. The initiative is expected to make tax compliance faster, easier, and more transparent for taxpayers.

Dr. Zacch Adedeji, Executive Chairman of FIRS, revealed in a statement released by his Special Adviser on Media, Dare Adekanmbi, that the e-invoicing system went live on August 1, following a successful pilot phase that began in November 2024.

The new platform initially targets large taxpayers — companies with an annual turnover of five billion Naira or more — who are expected to be fully onboarded by November 1, the official deadline for integration and commencement of live invoice transmission.

“In less than two weeks since the launch, over 1,000 companies, representing 20 percent of eligible firms, have already begun integrating with the FIRS Management and Business System (MBS) platform,” Dr. Adedeji stated.

MTN Nigeria became the first company to transmit live electronic invoices to FIRS, marking a significant milestone in the e-invoicing regime. Huawei Nigeria and IHS Nigeria have also completed test transmissions and are preparing to go live soon.

To support the onboarding process, service providers — in partnership with the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) — have been incorporated as System Integrators and Access Point Providers. These entities will facilitate seamless onboarding, integration, and invoice transmission for taxpayers.

Recognizing the challenges some taxpayers faced in meeting the August 1 deadline, FIRS has graciously extended the deadline by three months, now set for November 1, to encourage voluntary compliance and ease the transition.

Dr. Adedeji praised taxpayers, tax consultants, and service providers for their cooperation and commitment to the successful implementation of the project. He added that the FIRS e-invoicing team will continue to support stakeholders through webinars, workshops, and town hall meetings.

The national e-invoicing solution is an electronic fiscal system designed to provide real-time visibility into commercial transactions, ensuring invoice authenticity, accuracy, and completeness. The rollout will begin with large taxpayers, followed by medium and emerging businesses.

This initiative aligns with global best practices and supports the Federal Government’s broader goals of enhancing revenue assurance, reducing tax evasion, and modernizing tax administration.

Moreover, the e-invoicing system is a key component in implementing the Nigeria Revenue Services Reform Act, which seeks to harmonize revenue reporting and establish a unified, reliable source of government revenue data.

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest.



Reporting by Samuel Gbenga Salau in Lagos, Nigeria.