Trade & International Agreements

“Finland Eyes Stronger Trade and Energy Ties with Nigeria as Bilateral Exports Hit $47m”

By: David Okoroafor, News Writer

Date:

Finland is seeking deeper economic, trade, and political ties with Nigeria, targeting growth in ICT, renewable energy, circular economy, and healthcare, according to Sanna Selin, Finland’s Ambassador to Nigeria.

In 2023, Finland exported $46.9 million worth of goods to Nigeria — including machinery, paper, and telecommunications equipment — while Nigeria’s direct exports to Finland totalled just under $1 million, mainly fertilisers, rubber, and oily seeds. Selin says actual trade volumes are higher due to indirect exports via third countries.

The ambassador, who assumed office in September 2024, says Nigeria’s size, economic influence, and leadership role in ECOWAS make it a key partner in West Africa. She notes that Finnish companies such as Nokia and Wärtsilä are already active in Nigeria, contributing to 5G infrastructure, AI, and off-grid renewable power projects.

To support businesses, Finland’s Team Finland Trade Promotion Network offers services from market analysis to partner searches and financing. Selin also highlighted growing interest among Nigerian students in Finnish universities, which are expanding English-language programmes and scholarship options.

While Finland’s recent NATO membership will not change its Africa policy, Selin said the country will continue strengthening ties with Nigeria through the EU, UN, and WTO.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by David Okoroafor, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.

Finland Seeks Stronger Ties with Nigeria to Boost Trade, Stability, and Shared Growth
David Okoroafor, News Writer
David Okoroafor Foreign Affairs Editor, Naija247news Media Group David Okafor is the Foreign Affairs Editor at Naija247news Media Group, with over five years of experience in international journalism. He excels in delivering insightful and impactful coverage of global politics and economic trends. Holding a degree in International Relations, David is known for his investigative skills and editorial leadership. His work ensures Naija247news provides accurate and comprehensive analysis of world events, earning him respect in the media industry.

