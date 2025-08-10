“Finland Eyes Stronger Trade and Energy Ties with Nigeria as Bilateral Exports Hit $47m”

Finland is seeking deeper economic, trade, and political ties with Nigeria, targeting growth in ICT, renewable energy, circular economy, and healthcare, according to Sanna Selin, Finland’s Ambassador to Nigeria.

In 2023, Finland exported $46.9 million worth of goods to Nigeria — including machinery, paper, and telecommunications equipment — while Nigeria’s direct exports to Finland totalled just under $1 million, mainly fertilisers, rubber, and oily seeds. Selin says actual trade volumes are higher due to indirect exports via third countries.

The ambassador, who assumed office in September 2024, says Nigeria’s size, economic influence, and leadership role in ECOWAS make it a key partner in West Africa. She notes that Finnish companies such as Nokia and Wärtsilä are already active in Nigeria, contributing to 5G infrastructure, AI, and off-grid renewable power projects.

To support businesses, Finland’s Team Finland Trade Promotion Network offers services from market analysis to partner searches and financing. Selin also highlighted growing interest among Nigerian students in Finnish universities, which are expanding English-language programmes and scholarship options.

While Finland’s recent NATO membership will not change its Africa policy, Selin said the country will continue strengthening ties with Nigeria through the EU, UN, and WTO.

Reporting by David Okoroafor, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.