`
📰 Naija247News Latest Headlines
🎯 Support the News You Read — This July
Shop Amazon through us at no extra cost, and help Naija247news grow with every purchase.

🛒 Shop Amazon Now

Disclosure: As an Amazon Associate, Naija247news earns from qualifying purchases.

Menu
Search
Subscribe
Geopolitics

European Leaders Warn Against Peace Deal Without Ukraine Ahead of Trump-Putin Summit

By: Naija247news

Date:

KYIV / BRUSSELS – European leaders have urged a combination of “active diplomacy, support to Ukraine, and pressure on Russia” to end the war, warning against any peace agreement made without Kyiv’s involvement, as US presidential frontrunner Donald Trump prepares to meet Vladimir Putin in Alaska this Friday.

The summit — aimed at ending the three-year war — has sparked alarm across Ukraine and Europe, particularly after Trump suggested there would be “some swapping of territories to the betterment of both” sides. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky responded Saturday that “Ukrainians will not give their land to the occupier” and that “any decisions without Ukraine are also decisions against peace.”

Europe Backs Kyiv’s Red Lines

In a joint statement late Saturday, leaders from France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Britain, Finland and European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said the “current line of contact” should be the starting point for talks and insisted on “robust and credible security guarantees” for Ukraine.

“The path to peace in Ukraine cannot be decided without Ukraine,” the statement read. Leaders stressed that the resolution must protect both Ukraine’s and Europe’s vital security interests.

Zelensky welcomed the statement on Sunday, saying Kyiv “values and fully supports” Europe’s unified position. “The end of the war must be fair,” he said on X, formerly Twitter, praising allies “who stand with Ukraine… for the sake of peace in Ukraine, which is defending the vital security interests of our European nations.”

National security advisors from the US, UK, EU and other allies met in Britain on Saturday to coordinate positions ahead of the Alaska summit. French President Emmanuel Macron, after speaking with Zelensky, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, reiterated: “The future of Ukraine cannot be decided without Ukrainians.”

Zelensky Rejects Concessions

Zelensky has repeatedly pushed for a three-way summit including Ukraine, arguing that meeting Putin directly is essential for any real progress. Putin, however, has ruled out talks with Zelensky for now.

The Alaska meeting — the first between a sitting US and Russian president since Biden met Putin in Geneva in 2021 — comes nine months after Moscow launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022. The Kremlin defended Alaska as a “logical” choice because it borders both Russia and the US, adding that it reflects shared “economic interests.”

War Grinds On

Meanwhile, fighting continues. Overnight Saturday, both Russia and Ukraine launched waves of drone strikes on each other’s positions. In Ukraine’s frontline city of Kherson, a bus carrying civilians was hit, killing two and wounding 16.

Russia claimed to have captured Yablonovka in the Donetsk region — one of four Ukrainian regions it illegally annexed in 2022 along with Lugansk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson, despite lacking full control. Moscow has demanded Ukraine withdraw from these territories, abandon NATO aspirations, and accept neutral status as conditions for peace — terms Kyiv says are unacceptable.

Tens of thousands have been killed and millions displaced since Russia’s invasion. While Kyiv insists it will never recognise Russian sovereignty over its land, officials acknowledge that reclaiming occupied areas will require diplomacy rather than battlefield advances.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
Tens of Thousands Rally in Tel Aviv Against Gaza Offensive
Next article
Cocoa, Urea Lead Nigeria’s $3.23bn Non-Oil Exports Surge in H1 2025
Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news Media Group LLC Overview Naija247news Media Group LLC is an independent digital media company founded in October 2010 by journalist and media entrepreneur Godwin Okafor. Headquartered in Lagos, Nigeria, with editorial operations in New York, the company specializes in delivering timely, data-driven coverage across politics, business, the economy, governance, and international affairs. Naija247news is also an investigative news platform that tracks developments in the Nigerian economy, business, politics, finance, as well as the broader African and global economic landscape. Mission The company is committed to promoting developmental journalism and creating an enabling environment for people to interact, share opinions, and proffer solutions to the political, social, and economic challenges facing Nigeria and Africa at large. Affiliations Naija247news is a press partner to the Lagos State Government and the International Monetary Fund (IMF). It is also a member of the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA) and a media partner to the U.S. Embassy and Consulate in Nigeria. Digital Presence The company’s platform, Naija247news.com, is a verified publisher on Google News and Bing Publisher Center. It maintains a distinct brand identity, an uncompromising editorial legacy, and full journalistic independence. The website features AMP integration, mobile-first design, and is optimized for speed with Cloudflare.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

FIRS Launches Electronic Invoicing Solution to Revolutionize Tax Payments in Nigeria

Samuel Gbenga Salau Samuel Gbenga Salau -
Abuja, Aug. 10, 2025 (NAN) — The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has officially launched a new electronic invoicing (e-invoicing) solution aimed at transforming how businesses in Nigeria pay taxes. The initiative is expected to...

Architype Industries Rejects Itasa Community’s ‘Unrealistic’ 30% Mineral Revenue Demand

Samuel Gbenga Salau Samuel Gbenga Salau -
Abuja, Aug. 10, 2025 (NAN) – Architype Industries Nigeria Ltd. has described the demands made by the Itasa community in Iwajowa Local Government Area of Oyo State as unrealistic and beyond the scope of its...

Nigeria Ships 663 Million Metric Tonnes of Products to ECOWAS in First Half of 2025

Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news -
Abuja, Aug. 10, 2025 (NAN) – Nigeria’s non-oil exports in the first half of 2025 were valued at $3.225 billion, representing a 19.59% increase compared to the $2.696 billion recorded in the same period of...

Cocoa, Urea Lead Nigeria’s $3.23bn Non-Oil Exports Surge in H1 2025

Peter Anene, Business Editor Peter Anene, Business Editor -
Abuja, Aug. 10, 2025 (NAN) – Nigeria’s non-oil exports surged to $3.225 billion in the first half of 2025, marking a 19.59% increase from the $2.696 billion recorded in the same period of 2024, according...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

FIRS Launches Electronic Invoicing Solution to Revolutionize Tax Payments in Nigeria

Revenue and Taxation 0
Abuja, Aug. 10, 2025 (NAN) — The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has officially launched a new electronic invoicing (e-invoicing) solution aimed at transforming how businesses in Nigeria pay taxes. The initiative is expected to...

Architype Industries Rejects Itasa Community’s ‘Unrealistic’ 30% Mineral Revenue Demand

Mining & Metals 0
Abuja, Aug. 10, 2025 (NAN) – Architype Industries Nigeria Ltd. has described the demands made by the Itasa community in Iwajowa Local Government Area of Oyo State as unrealistic and beyond the scope of its...

Nigeria Ships 663 Million Metric Tonnes of Products to ECOWAS in First Half of 2025

Top Stories 0
Abuja, Aug. 10, 2025 (NAN) – Nigeria’s non-oil exports in the first half of 2025 were valued at $3.225 billion, representing a 19.59% increase compared to the $2.696 billion recorded in the same period of...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp