European Leaders Warn Against Peace Deal Without Ukraine Ahead of Trump-Putin Summit

KYIV / BRUSSELS – European leaders have urged a combination of “active diplomacy, support to Ukraine, and pressure on Russia” to end the war, warning against any peace agreement made without Kyiv’s involvement, as US presidential frontrunner Donald Trump prepares to meet Vladimir Putin in Alaska this Friday.

The summit — aimed at ending the three-year war — has sparked alarm across Ukraine and Europe, particularly after Trump suggested there would be “some swapping of territories to the betterment of both” sides. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky responded Saturday that “Ukrainians will not give their land to the occupier” and that “any decisions without Ukraine are also decisions against peace.”

Europe Backs Kyiv’s Red Lines

In a joint statement late Saturday, leaders from France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Britain, Finland and European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said the “current line of contact” should be the starting point for talks and insisted on “robust and credible security guarantees” for Ukraine.

“The path to peace in Ukraine cannot be decided without Ukraine,” the statement read. Leaders stressed that the resolution must protect both Ukraine’s and Europe’s vital security interests.

Zelensky welcomed the statement on Sunday, saying Kyiv “values and fully supports” Europe’s unified position. “The end of the war must be fair,” he said on X, formerly Twitter, praising allies “who stand with Ukraine… for the sake of peace in Ukraine, which is defending the vital security interests of our European nations.”

National security advisors from the US, UK, EU and other allies met in Britain on Saturday to coordinate positions ahead of the Alaska summit. French President Emmanuel Macron, after speaking with Zelensky, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, reiterated: “The future of Ukraine cannot be decided without Ukrainians.”

Zelensky Rejects Concessions

Zelensky has repeatedly pushed for a three-way summit including Ukraine, arguing that meeting Putin directly is essential for any real progress. Putin, however, has ruled out talks with Zelensky for now.

The Alaska meeting — the first between a sitting US and Russian president since Biden met Putin in Geneva in 2021 — comes nine months after Moscow launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022. The Kremlin defended Alaska as a “logical” choice because it borders both Russia and the US, adding that it reflects shared “economic interests.”

War Grinds On

Meanwhile, fighting continues. Overnight Saturday, both Russia and Ukraine launched waves of drone strikes on each other’s positions. In Ukraine’s frontline city of Kherson, a bus carrying civilians was hit, killing two and wounding 16.

Russia claimed to have captured Yablonovka in the Donetsk region — one of four Ukrainian regions it illegally annexed in 2022 along with Lugansk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson, despite lacking full control. Moscow has demanded Ukraine withdraw from these territories, abandon NATO aspirations, and accept neutral status as conditions for peace — terms Kyiv says are unacceptable.

Tens of thousands have been killed and millions displaced since Russia’s invasion. While Kyiv insists it will never recognise Russian sovereignty over its land, officials acknowledge that reclaiming occupied areas will require diplomacy rather than battlefield advances.

