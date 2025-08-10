Customers Complain Over Frequent Debit Alerts from Banks, Urge Regulatory Intervention

Abuja, Aug. 10, 2025 (NAN) — Customers of several Nigerian banks have expressed frustration over the frequent debit alerts and charges deducted from their accounts, despite repeated appeals to their banks. Some customers have called on the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC), and other regulatory bodies to intervene and address the issue.

Speaking to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Sunday, many customers described the charges as discouraging and unnecessary.

Mrs. Helen Agodo, a customer of First HoldCo Plc, lamented that daily debits from her account were becoming unbearable. She revealed that some days, her bank deducted nearly N1,000 through multiple debit alerts.

“In fact, I do not blame some people who decide not to keep their money in banks,” she said. “One day, I calculated the debit alert charges I received—it was up to N1,000 just for that day. Imagine the total amount the bank collects if they do the same from thousands of customers.”

Miss Cheta Ugochukwu, a customer of Guaranty Trust Bank (GTB) Plc, described the charges as unfair and not reflective of a sincere business model.

“I do all my transactions electronically, and I thought that was the basis for the CBN’s cashless policy,” she explained. “My bank charged me about N1,146 for SMS alerts in one month, which is too much. I considered disabling SMS alerts and relying only on app notifications, but I hesitated. Now, I’ve made up my mind.”

Ugochukwu further noted she was charged N100 as an Electronic Money Transfer Levy, contrary to the N50 stipulated by regulation. “I wonder how they calculate this, because it is unfair given the current economic conditions,” she added.

Mr. Usman Idris, a Fidelity Bank Plc customer, said that more than N3,700 was deducted from his account as maintenance fees. He expressed disappointment that when he sought clarification from the bank, he was asked to write an official letter.

“They told me to write because I wanted clarification, but when they withdrew the money, they did not ask for my permission. This is very sad,” he lamented.

Mr. Roland Garba, a customer with Access Holdings Plc, appealed to the CBN, NDIC, and other relevant regulatory agencies to step in and address the complaints of banking customers.

A bank official, who requested anonymity, told NAN that their bank charged customers in line with the CBN guidelines on bank charges

