📰 Naija247News Latest Headlines
🎯 Support the News You Read — This July
Shop Amazon through us at no extra cost, and help Naija247news grow with every purchase.

🛒 Shop Amazon Now

Disclosure: As an Amazon Associate, Naija247news earns from qualifying purchases.

Menu
Search
Subscribe
Banking & Finance

Customers Complain Over Frequent Debit Alerts from Banks, Urge Regulatory Intervention

By: Naija247news

Date:

Abuja, Aug. 10, 2025 (NAN) — Customers of several Nigerian banks have expressed frustration over the frequent debit alerts and charges deducted from their accounts, despite repeated appeals to their banks. Some customers have called on the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC), and other regulatory bodies to intervene and address the issue.

Speaking to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Sunday, many customers described the charges as discouraging and unnecessary.

Mrs. Helen Agodo, a customer of First HoldCo Plc, lamented that daily debits from her account were becoming unbearable. She revealed that some days, her bank deducted nearly N1,000 through multiple debit alerts.

“In fact, I do not blame some people who decide not to keep their money in banks,” she said. “One day, I calculated the debit alert charges I received—it was up to N1,000 just for that day. Imagine the total amount the bank collects if they do the same from thousands of customers.”

Miss Cheta Ugochukwu, a customer of Guaranty Trust Bank (GTB) Plc, described the charges as unfair and not reflective of a sincere business model.

“I do all my transactions electronically, and I thought that was the basis for the CBN’s cashless policy,” she explained. “My bank charged me about N1,146 for SMS alerts in one month, which is too much. I considered disabling SMS alerts and relying only on app notifications, but I hesitated. Now, I’ve made up my mind.”

Ugochukwu further noted she was charged N100 as an Electronic Money Transfer Levy, contrary to the N50 stipulated by regulation. “I wonder how they calculate this, because it is unfair given the current economic conditions,” she added.

Mr. Usman Idris, a Fidelity Bank Plc customer, said that more than N3,700 was deducted from his account as maintenance fees. He expressed disappointment that when he sought clarification from the bank, he was asked to write an official letter.

“They told me to write because I wanted clarification, but when they withdrew the money, they did not ask for my permission. This is very sad,” he lamented.

Mr. Roland Garba, a customer with Access Holdings Plc, appealed to the CBN, NDIC, and other relevant regulatory agencies to step in and address the complaints of banking customers.

A bank official, who requested anonymity, told NAN that their bank charged customers in line with the CBN guidelines on bank charges

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
FIRS Launches Electronic Invoicing Solution to Revolutionize Tax Payments in Nigeria
Next article
Ukraine Opens Condolence Register in Nigeria as Civilian Death Toll Mounts in Russia’s Invasion
Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news Media Group LLC Overview Naija247news Media Group LLC is an independent digital media company founded in October 2010 by journalist and media entrepreneur Godwin Okafor. Headquartered in Lagos, Nigeria, with editorial operations in New York, the company specializes in delivering timely, data-driven coverage across politics, business, the economy, governance, and international affairs. Naija247news is also an investigative news platform that tracks developments in the Nigerian economy, business, politics, finance, as well as the broader African and global economic landscape. Mission The company is committed to promoting developmental journalism and creating an enabling environment for people to interact, share opinions, and proffer solutions to the political, social, and economic challenges facing Nigeria and Africa at large. Affiliations Naija247news is a press partner to the Lagos State Government and the International Monetary Fund (IMF). It is also a member of the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA) and a media partner to the U.S. Embassy and Consulate in Nigeria. Digital Presence The company’s platform, Naija247news.com, is a verified publisher on Google News and Bing Publisher Center. It maintains a distinct brand identity, an uncompromising editorial legacy, and full journalistic independence. The website features AMP integration, mobile-first design, and is optimized for speed with Cloudflare.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Mining Marshals Shut Down Illegal Quarry in Kuje, Arrest 13 Suspects — FCT Mining Sector Gets Tough on Illegality

Samuel Gbenga Salau Samuel Gbenga Salau -
Abuja, Aug. 8, 2025 (NAN) — The Mining Marshals have successfully shut down an illegal quarry operating within the Kuje Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps...

President Tinubu Approves New Pension Reforms for DBS Retirees Under Renewed Hope Agenda

Peter Anene, Business Editor Peter Anene, Business Editor -
Abuja, Aug. 8, 2025 (NAN) – President Bola Tinubu has approved several important measures aimed at improving the welfare of Defined Benefit Scheme (DBS) pensioners under his administration’s ‘Renewed Hope Agenda.’ The announcement was made...

$300m trade, investment deals signed at AfriCaribbean forum- Afreximbank

Naija247news Naija247news -
Abuja, Aug. 8, 2025 (NAN) – The Fourth AfriCaribbean Trade and Investment Forum (ACTIF2025) concluded successfully, with over $300 million in investment and trade agreements signed, underscoring deepening economic ties between Africa and the Caribbean....

Nigerian Stock Market Sees Surge in Trading Volume to 8.7 Billion Shares Amid New Islamic Finance Board Launch

Naija247news Naija247news -
Lagos, Aug. 9, 2025 (NAN) – Stock market investors traded 8.736 billion shares worth N134.577 billion in 180,290 transactions on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) during the week ending August 9, 2025. This marks a significant...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

Mining Marshals Shut Down Illegal Quarry in Kuje, Arrest 13 Suspects — FCT Mining Sector Gets Tough on Illegality

Mining & Metals 0
Abuja, Aug. 8, 2025 (NAN) — The Mining Marshals have successfully shut down an illegal quarry operating within the Kuje Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps...

President Tinubu Approves New Pension Reforms for DBS Retirees Under Renewed Hope Agenda

Insurance 0
Abuja, Aug. 8, 2025 (NAN) – President Bola Tinubu has approved several important measures aimed at improving the welfare of Defined Benefit Scheme (DBS) pensioners under his administration’s ‘Renewed Hope Agenda.’ The announcement was made...

$300m trade, investment deals signed at AfriCaribbean forum- Afreximbank

Democracy 0
Abuja, Aug. 8, 2025 (NAN) – The Fourth AfriCaribbean Trade and Investment Forum (ACTIF2025) concluded successfully, with over $300 million in investment and trade agreements signed, underscoring deepening economic ties between Africa and the Caribbean....

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp