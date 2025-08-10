Cocoa, Urea Lead Nigeria’s $3.23bn Non-Oil Exports Surge in H1 2025

Abuja, Aug. 10, 2025 (NAN) – Nigeria’s non-oil exports surged to $3.225 billion in the first half of 2025, marking a 19.59% increase from the $2.696 billion recorded in the same period of 2024, according to the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC).

Presenting the H1 2025 Non-Oil Export Performance Report in Abuja on Sunday, NEPC Director-General Mrs Nonye Ayeni said the growth reflected both higher export values and volumes, with total shipments reaching 4.04 million metric tonnes, up from 3.83 million metric tonnes in H1 2024.

“This performance shows that Nigeria’s non-oil sector is expanding in both scope and value, with more exporters adding value to their products,” Ayeni said.

The DG noted that in Q1 2025 alone, non-oil exports stood at $1.791 billion, representing a 24.75% year-on-year growth. Export volumes in the first quarter hit 2.416 million metric tonnes, up 24.3% from Q1 2024.

During H1 2025, 236 distinct products were exported – a 16.83% rise from 202 products in the same period last year. The mix included agricultural commodities, extractive products, manufactured goods and semi-processed items, with a gradual shift from traditional raw exports to semi-manufactured and value-added products.

Cocoa beans retained the top position among Nigeria’s non-oil exports, accounting for 34.88% of total value, up from 23.18% last year. Urea/fertiliser followed with 17.65%, compared to 13.78% in H1 2024.

Ayeni attributed part of the sector’s growth to the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), which has provided wider market access and tariff relief for Nigerian exporters. She also highlighted NEPC’s export intervention programmes covering quality standards, packaging, labelling, export documentation and certifications, as well as market linkage initiatives to enhance product visibility globally.

Emerging economies such as India, Brazil, Vietnam and African markets have contributed to rising demand for Nigerian non-oil exports, Ayeni said.

The NEPC chief reaffirmed the council’s commitment to working with the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment and other stakeholders to sustain growth in line with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

“The growth in value-added exports is boosting earnings and strengthening Nigeria’s trade diversification efforts,” Ayeni stated.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Peter Anene, Business Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.