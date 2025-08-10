`
Chams Holding to Raise N7.65 Billion via Rights Issue and Private Placement to Fuel Strategic Growth

By: Peter Anene, Business Editor

Date:

Lagos — Chams Holding Company Plc has announced plans to raise N7.65 billion through a hybrid financing approach comprising a Rights Issue for existing shareholders and a Private Placement offer. The capital raise aims to strengthen the company’s financial position, accelerate long-term growth, and deliver enhanced value to investors.

The signing ceremony for the offer took place over the weekend at the company’s Lagos headquarters. Both components received unanimous shareholder approval at the last Annual General Meeting, underscoring broad support for the firm’s strategic transformation.

Under the Rights Issue, 2,348,030,000 ordinary shares will be offered at N1.70 per share on the basis of one new share for every two held as of June 16, 2025. The Rights Issue will open on Friday, August 8, 2025, and close on Friday, September 12, 2025. The Private Placement window opens on Monday, September 1, 2025, and closes on the same date as the Rights Issue.

At the event, Group Chairman Sir Demola Aladekomo highlighted that the capital raise is pivotal to the company’s ongoing strategic transformation. “This offer is not just a capital infusion but a statement of confidence to our investors,” he said. “It will enable us to scale innovation, deepen our regional footprint, and diversify revenue streams profitably and sustainably.”

Group Managing Director Mayowa Olaniyan explained the funds would enhance capital adequacy, reduce leverage, and improve liquidity. “We plan to ramp up EMV and biometric card production to position Chams as a top African certified card manufacturer, while expanding digital identity and secure payment solutions across West and Central Africa,” he stated.

Charles Sanni, Executive Director at Cowry Asset Management — the Lead Issuing House — praised Chams’ leadership for its clear vision and commitment to growth.

Reporting by Peter Anene, Business Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.

Peter Anene, Business Editor
Peter Anene, Business Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Peter Anene is a seasoned financial journalist and editor at Naija247news, known for his insightful coverage of markets, economic policy, and corporate trends. With a background in journalism and finance, he brings clarity to complex financial narratives and contributes to shaping the outlet's editorial direction. His award-winning work promotes financial literacy and informs national discourse on the economy.

