Mining & Metals

Architype Industries Rejects Itasa Community’s ‘Unrealistic’ 30% Mineral Revenue Demand

By: Samuel Gbenga Salau

Date:

Abuja, Aug. 10, 2025 (NAN) – Architype Industries Nigeria Ltd. has described the demands made by the Itasa community in Iwajowa Local Government Area of Oyo State as unrealistic and beyond the scope of its Community Development Agreement (CDA).

The company’s Managing Director, Adeniran Ajibade, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Abuja that while the company was not opposed to reviewing the CDA as requested by the community, the proposed terms were unacceptable.

Earlier this year, leaders and youths from Itasa staged a protest accusing Architype Industries of breaching the existing CDA by failing to provide adequate compensation and environmental rehabilitation. They called for government intervention to address their grievances over alleged exploitation of the community’s natural resources.

Ajibade explained that the community, through its legal counsel Femi Aborisade, submitted a draft proposal demanding a 30 percent share of the minerals produced, alongside other infrastructural demands. The company declined to sign the draft.

According to Ajibade, many provisions in the draft CDA were not compliant with existing laws or the procedures set by the Ministry of Solid Minerals Development. He specifically criticized the demand for a 30 percent mineral share and obligations to construct 70 kilometers of road networks, including roads linking Itasa to surrounding communities.

The draft also included extensive infrastructural projects such as upgrading the community health center, palace, town hall, and building an ultra-modern shopping mall — demands Ajibade said were “grandstanding” and beyond what the company could accommodate.

During a recent meeting facilitated by the Mines Department in Ibadan, the community was informed that these demands were not only unrealistic but also illegal under current regulations.

Ajibade emphasized that Architype Industries has been engaged in exploration activities in Itasa for approximately 25 years, with actual mining operations starting only recently after the discovery of lithium ore. He dismissed suggestions that the community intended to replace the company with foreign interests.

The company is committed to dialogue and plans to hold another meeting with community representatives at the Mines Office in the coming weeks. This will be followed by marathon negotiations aimed at resolving outstanding issues in the draft CDA amicably.

“We have agreed that it is in our mutual interest to come together to ensure peaceful possession of our site and sustainable cooperation,” Ajibade concluded.

Reporting by Samuel Gbenga Salau in Lagos, Nigeria.

Nigeria Ships 663 Million Metric Tonnes of Products to ECOWAS in First Half of 2025
Dr. Gbenga Salau Samuel Editorial Board Chairman, Naija247news Media Group LLC

