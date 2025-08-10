`
Diaspora News & Features

Anambra Youths Trained to Boost Diaspora Export, Spur Nigeria’s Foreign Exchange Earnings

By: Naija247news

Date:

Anambra State — A strategic plan to boost Nigeria’s foreign exchange through diaspora export is underway in Anambra State, where youths from Nibo community in Awka South Local Government Area are being trained to drive professional export businesses.

The two-day training, themed “Nibo to the world: Driving Diaspora Export from Nigeria”, was organised by the Institute of Export Operations and Management (IEOM) and sponsored by Innocent Akuvue, a prominent son of Nibo.

Over 40 youths are learning best practices in product sourcing, packaging, certification, and registration to meet international export standards. Ofon Udofia, IEOM Executive Secretary and doctorate holder in International Trade and Finance, explained the goal is to enable indigenes abroad to access authentic Nigerian foods while creating job opportunities locally.

Udofia emphasised exporting local agricultural products such as cassava derivatives, maize, palm oil, and spices — commodities that sell at significant markups overseas, especially in African diaspora communities.

He urged the youths to formalise their export businesses by forming cooperatives, ensuring compliance with international quality and documentation standards to avoid losses and improve market access.

The Nigeria Export Promotion Council (NEPC) State Coordinator, Peter Udom, praised the training and stressed the importance of food safety and securing the agricultural supply chain to sustain export growth.

Tony Nwokoye, President-General of Nibo, encouraged the youths to seize this opportunity, highlighting the need for community effort and accountability to benefit fully from the initiative.

Participants expressed optimism, acknowledging challenges such as funding and product sourcing but committed to leveraging the training to grow their businesses and expand Nigeria’s export footprint.

The programme aims to position Nibo as a model for diaspora-driven exports by December 2025, supporting economic growth and foreign exchange inflows through structured trade.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.

