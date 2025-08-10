`
📰 Naija247News Latest Headlines
🎯 Support the News You Read — This July
Shop Amazon through us at no extra cost, and help Naija247news grow with every purchase.

🛒 Shop Amazon Now

Disclosure: As an Amazon Associate, Naija247news earns from qualifying purchases.

Menu
Search
Subscribe
Quoted Companies

Air Peace CEO Allen Onyema Delays IPO to Protect Staff Interests and Build Stronger Foundation

By: Naija247news

Date:

Lagos — Allen Onyema, Chairman and CEO of Air Peace, revealed the airline’s decision to postpone its planned public listing to focus on building a stronger operational foundation and preserving its long-term vision.

Speaking at the 2025 League of Airport and Aviation Correspondents (LAAC) conference, Onyema emphasized that the delay is not due to lack of investor interest but a strategic choice to maintain control and safeguard the welfare of over 4,000 employees.

“If it was just about money, I would have listed a long time ago,” Onyema said. “But this is about building a legacy that lasts, protecting our people and our mission.”

While going public can raise capital through share sales, it also brings increased regulatory scrutiny and pressures from shareholders. Onyema expressed concerns about minority investors who may not support the airline’s philanthropic initiatives, potentially threatening ongoing community-focused programs.

“I worry about those who might take us to court over small stakes and hinder the things we do for society,” he added.

Despite the delay, Onyema confirmed that an initial public offering (IPO) remains part of Air Peace’s long-term strategy, planned after establishing a “solid foundation.”

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
Naira Holds Steady as Nigeria’s External Reserves Rebound to Eight-Month High of $40.15 Billion
Next article
Martin Zarybnicky Appointed General Manager of Transcorp Hilton Abuja, Brings 30 Years of Global Hospitality Experience
Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news Media Group LLC Overview Naija247news Media Group LLC is an independent digital media company founded in October 2010 by journalist and media entrepreneur Godwin Okafor. Headquartered in Lagos, Nigeria, with editorial operations in New York, the company specializes in delivering timely, data-driven coverage across politics, business, the economy, governance, and international affairs. Naija247news is also an investigative news platform that tracks developments in the Nigerian economy, business, politics, finance, as well as the broader African and global economic landscape. Mission The company is committed to promoting developmental journalism and creating an enabling environment for people to interact, share opinions, and proffer solutions to the political, social, and economic challenges facing Nigeria and Africa at large. Affiliations Naija247news is a press partner to the Lagos State Government and the International Monetary Fund (IMF). It is also a member of the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA) and a media partner to the U.S. Embassy and Consulate in Nigeria. Digital Presence The company’s platform, Naija247news.com, is a verified publisher on Google News and Bing Publisher Center. It maintains a distinct brand identity, an uncompromising editorial legacy, and full journalistic independence. The website features AMP integration, mobile-first design, and is optimized for speed with Cloudflare.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Palestinian Football Legend Suleiman al-Obeid Killed Amid Gaza Humanitarian Crisis

Naija247news Naija247news -
Former Palestine national team player Suleiman al-Obeid, widely known as the “Palestinian Pelé,” was killed by Israeli forces in the Gaza Strip, the Palestinian Football Association (PFA) confirmed. Obeid, aged 41, died on Wednesday when...

Former Chad Prime Minister Sentenced to 20 Years Amid Charges of Hate Speech and Violence

Naija247news Naija247news -
A court in Chad on Saturday sentenced former prime minister and opposition leader Succes Masra to 20 years in prison, convicting him of hate speech, xenophobia, and incitement to massacre. The N’Djamena court found Masra...

Ugandan Court Denies Bail to Veteran Opposition Leader Kizza Besigye, Extending Detention Amid Treason Charges

Naija247news Naija247news -
KAMPALA, Uganda — A Ugandan court has rejected bail for prominent opposition figure Kizza Besigye, prolonging his detention on treason charges nearly nine months after his arrest. Justice Emmanuel Baguma ruled on Friday that the...

‘Tell Us How He Died’: Salah Calls Out UEFA Over Vague Tribute to Palestinian Football Legend

Naija247news Naija247news -
(Reuters) – Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has criticised UEFA’s tribute to the late Suleiman Al-Obeid, widely known as the “Palestinian Pele,” after European football’s governing body failed to reference the circumstances of his death. The...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

Palestinian Football Legend Suleiman al-Obeid Killed Amid Gaza Humanitarian Crisis

Geopolitics 0
Former Palestine national team player Suleiman al-Obeid, widely known as the “Palestinian Pelé,” was killed by Israeli forces in the Gaza Strip, the Palestinian Football Association (PFA) confirmed. Obeid, aged 41, died on Wednesday when...

Former Chad Prime Minister Sentenced to 20 Years Amid Charges of Hate Speech and Violence

Democracy 0
A court in Chad on Saturday sentenced former prime minister and opposition leader Succes Masra to 20 years in prison, convicting him of hate speech, xenophobia, and incitement to massacre. The N’Djamena court found Masra...

Ugandan Court Denies Bail to Veteran Opposition Leader Kizza Besigye, Extending Detention Amid Treason Charges

Democracy 0
KAMPALA, Uganda — A Ugandan court has rejected bail for prominent opposition figure Kizza Besigye, prolonging his detention on treason charges nearly nine months after his arrest. Justice Emmanuel Baguma ruled on Friday that the...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp