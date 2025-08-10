Air Peace CEO Allen Onyema Delays IPO to Protect Staff Interests and Build Stronger Foundation

Lagos — Allen Onyema, Chairman and CEO of Air Peace, revealed the airline’s decision to postpone its planned public listing to focus on building a stronger operational foundation and preserving its long-term vision.

Speaking at the 2025 League of Airport and Aviation Correspondents (LAAC) conference, Onyema emphasized that the delay is not due to lack of investor interest but a strategic choice to maintain control and safeguard the welfare of over 4,000 employees.

“If it was just about money, I would have listed a long time ago,” Onyema said. “But this is about building a legacy that lasts, protecting our people and our mission.”

While going public can raise capital through share sales, it also brings increased regulatory scrutiny and pressures from shareholders. Onyema expressed concerns about minority investors who may not support the airline’s philanthropic initiatives, potentially threatening ongoing community-focused programs.

“I worry about those who might take us to court over small stakes and hinder the things we do for society,” he added.

Despite the delay, Onyema confirmed that an initial public offering (IPO) remains part of Air Peace’s long-term strategy, planned after establishing a “solid foundation.”

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.