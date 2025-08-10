$300m trade, investment deals signed at AfriCaribbean forum- Afreximbank

Abuja, Aug. 8, 2025 (NAN) – The Fourth AfriCaribbean Trade and Investment Forum (ACTIF2025) concluded successfully, with over $300 million in investment and trade agreements signed, underscoring deepening economic ties between Africa and the Caribbean.

According to a statement by Vincent Musumba, Communications and Events Manager at Afreximbank, the two-day event, co-hosted by Afreximbank and the Government of Grenada, saw eight major deals and memoranda announced across sectors including infrastructure, tourism, digital transformation, and trade finance.

ACTIF2025 attracted more than 2,100 delegates from 80 countries, including 11 Heads of State and Government, government representatives, private sector leaders, and development partners.

Grenada’s Prime Minister, Hon. Dickon Mitchell, reiterated the Caribbean’s commitment to strengthening collaboration with Africa during his closing remarks. He emphasized the need to establish institutions that build equitable trade, investment, banking, and financial partnerships.

“The reality is, what was created before was meant to entrap us,” Mitchell stated. He also advocated for unrestricted people-to-people movement, criticizing existing visa systems and highlighting biometrics as a solution to ease travel.

Dr. George Elombi, Executive Vice-President of Afreximbank and the incoming President, stressed the importance of conviction in the next phase of Africa-Caribbean relations. He said, “Finance is the lifeline of trade. Once we integrate payment systems and recognise the Caribbean’s unique opportunities, the rest will follow.”

The forum’s official communiqué affirmed both regions’ commitment to deeper collaboration, welcoming the endorsement of the Global Africa Commission by Grenada, St. Kitts and Nevis, and other Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) members.

The OECS called for the formal adoption of the Global Africa Commission at the upcoming AU-CARICOM Summit in Addis Ababa in September, aiming to accelerate trade, cultural exchange, and investment frameworks across the African diaspora and continent.

Participants also pledged to work toward establishing a Free Trade Arrangement, eliminating visa restrictions, supporting air and maritime connectivity, and expanding partnerships in digital technology, sports, and the creative economy.

Recognized as a pivotal moment for building resilient cross-regional value chains, ACTIF2025 concluded with the announcement of the next forum, ACTIF2026.

The forum also celebrated Afreximbank President Prof. Benedict Oramah, who is completing his term this year. He was honoured for his visionary leadership and foundational role in fostering Global Africa.

A symbolic tree-planting ceremony was held at Camerhogne Park in St. George’s, Grenada, where a Flamboyant tree—native to Madagascar and widespread across Africa and the Caribbean—was planted in tribute to Prof. Oramah. The tree’s vibrant red blooms symbolize vitality, peace, and growth.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.