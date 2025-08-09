WAEC Releases Revised SSCE Results: How to Recheck Your Scores

9, August 2025/Naija 247 news

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has revised the 2025 Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (SSCE) results due to grading errors that affected thousands of candidates. The corrected results show a significant improvement in pass rates for English Language and Mathematics. Candidates who sat for the examination can now recheck their results online.

How to Recheck Your WAEC Result

To access your revised result, follow these simple steps:

– Visit the official WAEC result portal at (link unavailable)

– Enter your 10-digit WAEC Examination Number, select 2025 as the examination year, and choose “School Candidate Results” as the examination type.

– Input your scratch card PIN and Serial Number.

– Click “Submit” to view your updated result.

What to Do If You Encounter Issues

If you experience difficulties accessing your revised result, you can contact WAEC’s help desk at +234-1-9049320 or +234-818-204-4081, or email mailto:waecnigeria@waecdirect.org. The examination body has assured candidates of its commitment to accuracy and fairness in the examination process.

Impact on University Admissions

The revised results are expected to have a significant impact on university admissions, as many candidates who were initially disappointed with their results may now be eligible for their preferred courses. Universities and other tertiary institutions are advised to update their admission records accordingly.

Next Steps for Candidates

Candidates who have rechecked their results and are satisfied with their scores can proceed with their university applications or other academic pursuits. Those who are still unsatisfied can explore other options, such as remarking or re-sitting the examination. WAEC’s revised results bring relief to many candidates, and it’s essential for them to stay focused on their academic goals.

The revised WAEC SSCE results are now available for candidates to access online. With the corrected results showing improved pass rates, affected candidates can breathe a sigh of relief. If you’re one of the candidates who sat for the examination, follow the simple steps outlined above to recheck your result and stay updated on your academic progress.

(www.naija247news.com)

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.