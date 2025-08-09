Tinubu Approves Landmark Reforms to Boost Pensioners’ Welfare Under Defined Benefit Scheme

Naija247news gathered that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has given the green light to a series of transformative measures aimed at significantly improving the welfare of pensioners under Nigeria’s Defined Benefit Scheme (DBS). This move is seen as a critical step in advancing the ongoing pension reforms in the country.

According to Naija247news, the approvals align closely with the President’s Renewed Hope Agenda, underscoring his administration’s commitment to social welfare and financial security for retired public servants. The new measures were confirmed in a statement by Mr. Olugbenga Ajayi, Head of Corporate Communications at the Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD).

Naija247news understands that one of the most notable decisions includes the immediate activation of an extra budgetary allocation. This financial injection is intended to enforce the newly revised pension rates for DBS pensioners without delay, ensuring that retirees receive enhanced benefits promptly.

Further, Naija247news reports that this reform initiative will not only improve the living conditions of thousands of pensioners but also reinforce confidence in Nigeria’s pension system. The government’s proactive steps reflect a commitment to upholding the dignity and welfare of pensioners, many of whom depend solely on these funds for their daily needs.

Naija247news gathered that the Defined Benefit Scheme, which covers former federal public servants, has faced challenges related to pension payment delays and inadequate benefit adjustments in the past. With the recent approval, the government aims to address these longstanding issues by introducing a sustainable and responsive pension framework.

According to Naija247news, stakeholders in the pension industry have welcomed the development, noting that it signals a new era of transparency, reliability, and improved financial support for retirees under the scheme.

Naija247news understands that the PTAD will oversee the implementation of these reforms, ensuring compliance and effective management of the new pension rates.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike in Lagos, Nigeria.