📈 Market News
Top stories by TradingView
📈 Track All Markets with Naija247news on TradingView Powered by TradingView
Quotes by TradingView
🎯 Support the News You Read — This July
Shop Amazon through us at no extra cost, and help Naija247news grow with every purchase.

🛒 Shop Amazon Now

Disclosure: As an Amazon Associate, Naija247news earns from qualifying purchases.

Menu
Search
Subscribe
Public Spending Watch

Taraba Govt Spends N2.4bn Renovating Government House in Six Months — 25% of State’s IGR

By: Naija247news

Date:

By Naija247news Investigations Desk

Jalingo, Taraba State – A Naija247news analysis of Taraba State’s budget performance report for the first half of 2025 has revealed that Governor Kefas Agbu’s administration spent N2.4 billion on renovating the Government House, Jalingo, and official government lodges between January and June 2025.

The expenditure — which includes N1.919 billion spent in just the second quarter (April–June 2025) — raises fresh questions about fiscal priorities in a state grappling with some of Nigeria’s worst human development indices.

Pattern of Lavish Spending on Government Residences

The latest figures show a continuation of a high-cost renovation trend. Between January and September 2024, the same Taraba State Government had already spent N855 million on similar works. Combined, from January 2024 to June 2025, the state has devoted N3.2 billion to refurbishing the Government House and lodges.

This spending spree comes at a time when Taraba’s Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) for January–June 2025 was just N9.6 billion. The N2.4 billion spent on Government House renovations represents a staggering 25% of the state’s total IGR for the period.

Basic Services Lag Behind

The 2025 half-year budget performance report paints a stark contrast in public spending priorities:

  • State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) – N435 million
  • Primary Healthcare Development Agency – N586 million
  • Taraba State Specialist Hospital, Jalingo – N988.3 million
  • Taraba State Polytechnic, Suntai – N1.3 billion
  • College of Education, Zing – N1.8 billion
  • Taraba State University capital projects – N88.7 million

Despite widespread poverty, the Government House renovation budget dwarfed the combined allocations to critical education and health agencies in the same period.

Human Development Crisis

According to National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) data:

  • 86% of households in Taraba lack access to clean drinking water
  • 83% lack access to basic sanitary facilities
  • 48% of children are denied access to education

The spending pattern has sparked public outrage among civil society advocates, who argue that in a state where the majority of citizens face water scarcity, poor sanitation, and weak healthcare, hundreds of millions should not be going to luxury renovations.

Public Accountability Questions

Budget analysts say the figures raise key governance questions: Why prioritise elite infrastructure over basic public services? Could these funds have been redirected to water, sanitation, education, or rural health projects with more tangible impact on citizens’ lives?

Governor Kefas Agbu has yet to publicly respond to the concerns raised by the mid-year budget review. Civil society groups are calling for the state legislature to initiate a public hearing on fiscal responsibility and resource allocation.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
Former Agriculture Minister, Ex-PDP Chairman Chief Audu Ogbeh Dies at 78
Next article
Niger State’s Kusherki Primary School in Ruins Despite Billions Budgeted for Education
Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news Media Group LLC Overview Naija247news Media Group LLC is an independent digital media company founded in October 2010 by journalist and media entrepreneur Godwin Okafor. Headquartered in Lagos, Nigeria, with editorial operations in New York, the company specializes in delivering timely, data-driven coverage across politics, business, the economy, governance, and international affairs. Naija247news is also an investigative news platform that tracks developments in the Nigerian economy, business, politics, finance, as well as the broader African and global economic landscape. Mission The company is committed to promoting developmental journalism and creating an enabling environment for people to interact, share opinions, and proffer solutions to the political, social, and economic challenges facing Nigeria and Africa at large. Affiliations Naija247news is a press partner to the Lagos State Government and the International Monetary Fund (IMF). It is also a member of the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA) and a media partner to the U.S. Embassy and Consulate in Nigeria. Digital Presence The company’s platform, Naija247news.com, is a verified publisher on Google News and Bing Publisher Center. It maintains a distinct brand identity, an uncompromising editorial legacy, and full journalistic independence. The website features AMP integration, mobile-first design, and is optimized for speed with Cloudflare.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Nigerian Breweries Bounce Back with ₦131.8bn Profit in H1 2025 Amid Economic Stability

Agnes Ekebuike Agnes Ekebuike -
Nigeria’s top beer producers International Breweries, Nigerian Breweries, and Champion Breweries, have reported a combined profit of ₦131.8 billion in the first half of 2025, marking a significant turnaround from the staggering ₦192.35 billion loss...

2027 Presidency: Amaechi Says He Can Defeat Tinubu If Given ADC Ticket

Agnes Ekebuike Agnes Ekebuike -
Former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has declared his confidence in defeating President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the 2027 presidential election, if he secures the ticket of the African Democratic Congress (ADC). Naija247news gathered that...

APC Youth Commissioners Laud President Tinubu’s Visionary Leadership, Pledge Continued Support

Agnes Ekebuike Agnes Ekebuike -
Youth Commissioners across All Progressives Congress (APC)-controlled states have praised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for what they described as his “visionary leadership and unwavering commitment” to national development and youth empowerment. Naija247news gathered that the...

Niger State’s Kusherki Primary School in Ruins Despite Billions Budgeted for Education

Naija247news Naija247news -
By Naija247news Investigations Desk K/Zara, Niger State – More than 344 pupils at Kusherki Primary School in K/Zara, Rafi Local Government Area of Niger State are being forced to learn in dangerously dilapidated classrooms, with...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

Nigerian Breweries Bounce Back with ₦131.8bn Profit in H1 2025 Amid Economic Stability

Quoted Companies 0
Nigeria’s top beer producers International Breweries, Nigerian Breweries, and Champion Breweries, have reported a combined profit of ₦131.8 billion in the first half of 2025, marking a significant turnaround from the staggering ₦192.35 billion loss...

2027 Presidency: Amaechi Says He Can Defeat Tinubu If Given ADC Ticket

National Politics 0
Former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has declared his confidence in defeating President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the 2027 presidential election, if he secures the ticket of the African Democratic Congress (ADC). Naija247news gathered that...

APC Youth Commissioners Laud President Tinubu’s Visionary Leadership, Pledge Continued Support

Lagos 0
Youth Commissioners across All Progressives Congress (APC)-controlled states have praised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for what they described as his “visionary leadership and unwavering commitment” to national development and youth empowerment. Naija247news gathered that the...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp