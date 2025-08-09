Taraba Govt Spends N2.4bn Renovating Government House in Six Months — 25% of State’s IGR

By Naija247news Investigations Desk

Jalingo, Taraba State – A Naija247news analysis of Taraba State’s budget performance report for the first half of 2025 has revealed that Governor Kefas Agbu’s administration spent N2.4 billion on renovating the Government House, Jalingo, and official government lodges between January and June 2025.

The expenditure — which includes N1.919 billion spent in just the second quarter (April–June 2025) — raises fresh questions about fiscal priorities in a state grappling with some of Nigeria’s worst human development indices.

Pattern of Lavish Spending on Government Residences

The latest figures show a continuation of a high-cost renovation trend. Between January and September 2024, the same Taraba State Government had already spent N855 million on similar works. Combined, from January 2024 to June 2025, the state has devoted N3.2 billion to refurbishing the Government House and lodges.

This spending spree comes at a time when Taraba’s Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) for January–June 2025 was just N9.6 billion. The N2.4 billion spent on Government House renovations represents a staggering 25% of the state’s total IGR for the period.

Basic Services Lag Behind

The 2025 half-year budget performance report paints a stark contrast in public spending priorities:

State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) – N435 million

Primary Healthcare Development Agency – N586 million

Taraba State Specialist Hospital, Jalingo – N988.3 million

Taraba State Polytechnic, Suntai – N1.3 billion

College of Education, Zing – N1.8 billion

Taraba State University capital projects – N88.7 million

Despite widespread poverty, the Government House renovation budget dwarfed the combined allocations to critical education and health agencies in the same period.

Human Development Crisis

According to National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) data:

86% of households in Taraba lack access to clean drinking water

83% lack access to basic sanitary facilities

48% of children are denied access to education

The spending pattern has sparked public outrage among civil society advocates, who argue that in a state where the majority of citizens face water scarcity, poor sanitation, and weak healthcare, hundreds of millions should not be going to luxury renovations.

Public Accountability Questions

Budget analysts say the figures raise key governance questions: Why prioritise elite infrastructure over basic public services? Could these funds have been redirected to water, sanitation, education, or rural health projects with more tangible impact on citizens’ lives?

Governor Kefas Agbu has yet to publicly respond to the concerns raised by the mid-year budget review. Civil society groups are calling for the state legislature to initiate a public hearing on fiscal responsibility and resource allocation.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.