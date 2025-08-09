📈 Track All Markets with Naija247news on TradingView Powered by TradingView
Politics & Governance

One-Term Pledge: Nasarawa Gov Counsels Peter Obi on Challenges Ahead

By: Favor Akpan, News Writer

Date:

9, August 2025/Naija 247 news

Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, has cautioned Peter Obi, the 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate, on the difficulties of keeping a one-term pledge as president. According to Governor Sule, once a president assumes office, they face intense pressure from various interest groups, making it challenging to fulfill campaign promises.

The Challenges of a One-Term Presidency

Governor Sule highlighted the complexities of Nigeria’s political landscape, citing the influence of powerful individuals and groups that may pressure the president to serve more than one term. He noted that achieving significant goals within a short timeframe, such as four years, can be daunting. The governor’s comments come as Peter Obi has expressed his willingness to serve a single term as president if elected in 2027.

The Zoning Debate

The debate around zoning and power rotation has also added another layer of complexity to the discussion. Peter Obi’s potential alliance with Atiku Abubakar has sparked conversations about the rotation of power, which could impact his decision to serve only one term. Governor Sule’s counsel to Obi underscores the need for careful consideration of these challenges.

Obi’s Resolve

Despite the challenges, Peter Obi remains resolute in his commitment to serving only one term if elected. He believes that this approach will bring stability and progress to the country, allowing for a smooth transition of power. Obi’s stance has garnered support from some quarters, who see it as a refreshing change from the status quo.

Implications for 2027

As the 2027 presidential election approaches, Peter Obi’s one-term pledge will likely be a key issue in the campaign. Voters will be watching closely to see if he can keep his promise, and the outcome could have significant implications for the country’s political landscape. With Governor Sule’s words of caution in mind, Obi will need to navigate the complex web of interests and alliances to achieve his goals.

As Peter Obi contemplates another presidential bid, Governor Sule’s words of caution serve as a reminder of the intricacies of Nigerian politics. While Obi’s one-term pledge is commendable, the reality of governance may prove more complex. Will Obi be able to navigate these challenges and keep his promise, or will the pressures of office prove too great? Only time will tell.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.

