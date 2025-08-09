Nigeria’s Electronic Payment Transactions Hit N285 Trillion in Q1 2025, PoS Transactions Soar 209%

According to the latest figures from the Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System (NIBSS), electronic payment transactions in Nigeria surged to N284.99 trillion in the first quarter of 2025 (Q1), marking a 17.7% year-on-year (YoY) increase compared to N234.49 trillion recorded in Q1 2024.

A standout growth area is Point-of-Sale (PoS) transactions, which skyrocketed to N10.45 trillion, representing a staggering 209% increase from N3.62 trillion in the same period last year.

Breaking down the quarterly performance, January led with electronic transactions valued at N100 trillion, followed by February’s N88.8 trillion, and a rebound to N96 trillion in March. Transaction volumes echoed this trend, with 792 million transactions in January, a slight dip to 687.5 million in February, and an uptick to 735.5 million in March.

Driving Factors Behind Nigeria’s Digital Payments Boom

Nigeria’s rapid digital payments growth is fueled by a combination of rising consumer demand, progressive regulatory policies, technological innovation, and a vibrant fintech ecosystem. Central to this expansion is the NIBSS Instant Payment (NIP) platform, launched in 2011. This real-time, account-based interbank system is integrated across multiple banking channels, including internet banking, mobile apps, USSD, PoS terminals, ATMs, and branches, making it the preferred method for quick and reliable fund transfers nationwide.

The Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) cashless policy, which restricts cash transactions while promoting digital alternatives, has also played a crucial role in accelerating electronic payment adoption.

Fintech Innovation and Market Expansion

As a leading African fintech hub, Nigeria hosts major players like Interswitch, Flutterwave, and Paystack, which have attracted substantial international investments and catalysed innovation. A surge in fintech startups offering mobile money, payment gateways, and peer-to-peer platforms is broadening consumer options and fostering competitive growth.

Challenges to Inclusive Growth

Despite robust progress, challenges remain:

Infrastructure deficits such as limited internet access and unreliable electricity, especially in rural areas.

Low digital literacy, hindering adoption among underserved populations.

Cybersecurity risks amplified by the volume of digital transactions, necessitating stronger protections and consumer trust.

Addressing these gaps is essential to unlock the full potential of Nigeria’s digital payments sector, reduce transaction costs, and ensure sustainable growth.

Outlook

Nigeria’s digital payments industry is poised for continued expansion, backed by strong fundamentals and ongoing innovation. With targeted investments in infrastructure, education, and security, the sector can achieve inclusive financial access and drive the country’s digital economy forward.

Reporting by Peter Anene, Business Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.