Nigeria’s Active Mobile Subscriptions Drop by 942,000 in June 2025 Amid Tariff Hike

According to the latest figures from the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), active mobile subscriptions in Nigeria declined by 942,000 month-on-month (MoM) to 171.7 million in June 2025, down from 172.7 million in May. Similarly, active internet connections fell by 408,000 MoM, dropping to 140.6 million in June.

This parallel dip reflects shifting consumer behaviour following a recent telecom tariff adjustment, which increased the cost of voice and data services, dampening subscriber growth across the industry.

Operator Performance Breakdown

MTN Nigeria led the overall mobile subscription decline, losing over 1 million subscribers in June but remained Nigeria’s largest operator with a 52% market share.

9mobile also faced subscriber losses, shedding nearly 236,000 MoM users, bringing its total active lines to approximately 2.4 million.

Conversely, Airtel and Globacom bucked the trend with subscriber gains of about 36,000 and 263,000, respectively. Airtel’s total active lines rose to 59 million, while Globacom reached 21 million.

As a result, Airtel’s and Globacom’s market shares edged up to 34.4% and 12.2% from 34.2% and 12.0% in May.

Industry Challenges and Outlook

The Nigerian telecom sector continues to face significant headwinds, including:

Regulatory uncertainty and volatile foreign exchange (FX) rates that have dampened foreign investor interest.

A sharp drop in capital inflows, with data from the Nigerian Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showing telecom sector investment fell from US$136.9 million in Q4 2024 to just US$80.9 million in Q1 2025.

In response, the NCC has introduced a new governance framework aimed at improving corporate governance and risk management among telecom operators. Alongside the revised tariff regime and improving macroeconomic conditions, this regulatory initiative is expected to restore investor confidence, especially from offshore stakeholders.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.