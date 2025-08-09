Nigerian Breweries Bounce Back with ₦131.8bn Profit in H1 2025 Amid Economic Stability

Nigeria’s top beer producers International Breweries, Nigerian Breweries, and Champion Breweries, have reported a combined profit of ₦131.8 billion in the first half of 2025, marking a significant turnaround from the staggering ₦192.35 billion loss recorded in the same period in 2024.

Naija247news gathered that the rebound comes amid improving macroeconomic conditions, with the naira maintaining relative stability and inflationary pressures gradually easing. The brewing industry, which had suffered deeply from currency volatility and import-dependent operations, appears to be regaining its financial footing.

Naija247news understands that the three major brewers adopted aggressive cost-cutting measures and ramped up local sourcing of raw materials to minimize foreign exchange exposure. This strategic pivot helped reduce operational costs while also allowing companies to cushion price hikes without severely impacting demand.

According to Naija247news, International Breweries led the recovery with strong sales volumes and improved operating margins, while Nigerian Breweries benefited from its recent product diversification and expanded distribution network. Champion Breweries also saw gains driven by efficient cost management and targeted regional marketing strategies.

Naija247news reports that analysts are attributing the positive performance to a combination of fiscal prudence and favourable government policies that have encouraged local production. They also point to a more stable policy environment and improved consumer spending, especially in urban centres, as key contributors to the sector’s growth.

Naija247news gathered that brewers had previously struggled with dollar scarcity, high import duties, and erratic power supply, which eroded profits and disrupted supply chains. However, recent reforms in the energy and trade sectors have provided some relief, enabling better planning and inventory control across production lines.

The companies are now expected to sustain the growth momentum into the second half of the year, particularly with the upcoming festive season that typically drives higher alcohol consumption across Nigeria.

Naija247news understands that stakeholders are urging the federal government to continue supporting local manufacturers through tax incentives and infrastructure improvements, which could further consolidate the gains made in the first half of the year.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike in Lagos, Nigeria.