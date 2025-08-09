📈 Market News
Corruption & Fraud

Niger State’s Kusherki Primary School in Ruins Despite Billions Budgeted for Education

By: Naija247news

Date:

By Naija247news Investigations Desk

K/Zara, Niger State – More than 344 pupils at Kusherki Primary School in K/Zara, Rafi Local Government Area of Niger State are being forced to learn in dangerously dilapidated classrooms, with some sitting on bare floors in roofless rooms, according to civic technology platform MonitNG.

Many of the school’s ceilings have collapsed entirely, exposing children to scorching sun, heavy rains, and dusty winds. The few standing walls are cracked, the floors uneven, and furniture is grossly inadequate.

Billions Budgeted, Yet Schools Still in Ruins

MonitNG, which tracks public spending and service delivery, insists the crisis is not due to a lack of resources. The platform notes that in recent years the Niger State Government budgeted billions of naira for education, while the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) claims to have allocated ₦250 billion nationwide to upgrade public schools across Nigeria’s 774 local government areas.

Despite these allocations, Kusherki Primary School remains in a state unfit for human learning.

“It is unacceptable for any child in Niger State—or anywhere in Nigeria—to be subjected to these deplorable conditions when funds and resources have been made available,” MonitNG said in a statement.

Community Cries Ignored

The local community says it has written letters, petitioned officials, and appealed repeatedly for urgent intervention — all to no avail. Teachers continue to improvise under unsafe conditions, while parents fear for their children’s safety and future.

A Call to Governor Bago

MonitNG is calling on Governor Umaru Mohammed Bago and the Universal Basic Education Authority to urgently:

  • Replace fallen ceilings and repair walls
  • Roof open classrooms to shield pupils from weather
  • Provide adequate desks and chairs
  • Build additional classroom blocks to accommodate the large pupil population

“Education is the foundation of a prosperous society. Allowing pupils to learn in unsafe, dilapidated classrooms undermines their learning outcomes, risks their health, and erodes their confidence in government institutions,” MonitNG warned.

A Test of Government’s Commitment

Analysts say the Kusherki case is a litmus test for Niger State’s education policy and the transparency of federal-state funding flows. With Nigeria already facing a national learning crisis, experts argue that schools like Kusherki should be the first priority for rehabilitation — not the last.

MonitNG concluded with a direct appeal: “The time to act is now. Let Kusherki Primary School be restored, not just for its pupils, but as a symbol that the government stands by its promise to provide quality education for all. Our children deserve better — and they deserve it today, not tomorrow.”

📌 Editor's Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
Taraba Govt Spends N2.4bn Renovating Government House in Six Months — 25% of State’s IGR
Next article
APC Youth Commissioners Laud President Tinubu’s Visionary Leadership, Pledge Continued Support
Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news Media Group LLC Overview Naija247news Media Group LLC is an independent digital media company founded in October 2010 by journalist and media entrepreneur Godwin Okafor. Headquartered in Lagos, Nigeria, with editorial operations in New York, the company specializes in delivering timely, data-driven coverage across politics, business, the economy, governance, and international affairs. Naija247news is also an investigative news platform that tracks developments in the Nigerian economy, business, politics, finance, as well as the broader African and global economic landscape. Mission The company is committed to promoting developmental journalism and creating an enabling environment for people to interact, share opinions, and proffer solutions to the political, social, and economic challenges facing Nigeria and Africa at large. Affiliations Naija247news is a press partner to the Lagos State Government and the International Monetary Fund (IMF). It is also a member of the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA) and a media partner to the U.S. Embassy and Consulate in Nigeria. Digital Presence The company’s platform, Naija247news.com, is a verified publisher on Google News and Bing Publisher Center. It maintains a distinct brand identity, an uncompromising editorial legacy, and full journalistic independence. The website features AMP integration, mobile-first design, and is optimized for speed with Cloudflare.

