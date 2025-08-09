Niger State’s Kusherki Primary School in Ruins Despite Billions Budgeted for Education

By Naija247news Investigations Desk

K/Zara, Niger State – More than 344 pupils at Kusherki Primary School in K/Zara, Rafi Local Government Area of Niger State are being forced to learn in dangerously dilapidated classrooms, with some sitting on bare floors in roofless rooms, according to civic technology platform MonitNG.

Many of the school’s ceilings have collapsed entirely, exposing children to scorching sun, heavy rains, and dusty winds. The few standing walls are cracked, the floors uneven, and furniture is grossly inadequate.

Billions Budgeted, Yet Schools Still in Ruins

MonitNG, which tracks public spending and service delivery, insists the crisis is not due to a lack of resources. The platform notes that in recent years the Niger State Government budgeted billions of naira for education, while the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) claims to have allocated ₦250 billion nationwide to upgrade public schools across Nigeria’s 774 local government areas.

Despite these allocations, Kusherki Primary School remains in a state unfit for human learning.

“It is unacceptable for any child in Niger State—or anywhere in Nigeria—to be subjected to these deplorable conditions when funds and resources have been made available,” MonitNG said in a statement.

Community Cries Ignored

The local community says it has written letters, petitioned officials, and appealed repeatedly for urgent intervention — all to no avail. Teachers continue to improvise under unsafe conditions, while parents fear for their children’s safety and future.

A Call to Governor Bago

MonitNG is calling on Governor Umaru Mohammed Bago and the Universal Basic Education Authority to urgently:

Replace fallen ceilings and repair walls

Roof open classrooms to shield pupils from weather

Provide adequate desks and chairs

Build additional classroom blocks to accommodate the large pupil population

“Education is the foundation of a prosperous society. Allowing pupils to learn in unsafe, dilapidated classrooms undermines their learning outcomes, risks their health, and erodes their confidence in government institutions,” MonitNG warned.

A Test of Government’s Commitment

Analysts say the Kusherki case is a litmus test for Niger State’s education policy and the transparency of federal-state funding flows. With Nigeria already facing a national learning crisis, experts argue that schools like Kusherki should be the first priority for rehabilitation — not the last.

MonitNG concluded with a direct appeal: “The time to act is now. Let Kusherki Primary School be restored, not just for its pupils, but as a symbol that the government stands by its promise to provide quality education for all. Our children deserve better — and they deserve it today, not tomorrow.”

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.