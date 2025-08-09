Former Agriculture Minister, Ex-PDP Chairman Chief Audu Ogbeh Dies at 78

By Naija247news Staff

Abuja, Nigeria – Chief Audu Innocent Ogbeh, Nigeria’s former Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development (2015–2019) and one-time National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has died at the age of 78.

Family sources confirmed to SaharaReporters on Saturday that the elder statesman passed away peacefully in his sleep. His death marks the end of a distinguished public career that spanned over four decades, cutting across politics, governance, culture, and agriculture.

Born on 28 July 1947 in Benue State, Ogbeh was a man of many talents — a farmer, playwright, politician, and public intellectual. He earned a reputation as one of Nigeria’s most articulate voices on food security, rural development, and governance ethics.

From Playwright to Political Powerhouse

Ogbeh’s early career blended the arts and public service. In the Nigerian Second Republic, he served as Minister of Communications from 1982 to 1983 under President Shehu Shagari, before the military coup of December 1983 ended civilian rule.

He returned to the national stage in 2001 when he was elected National Chairman of the PDP, Nigeria’s then-ruling party. His tenure was marked by both expansion of the party’s influence and sharp political turbulence. In January 2005, following his outspoken criticism of President Olusegun Obasanjo’s handling of the Anambra State political crisis, he was compelled to resign — a move widely seen as a principled stand against internal party excesses.

Buhari-Era Agric Reforms

In 2015, late President Muhammadu Buhari appointed Ogbeh as Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development. During his tenure, he championed policies aimed at reducing Nigeria’s dependence on food imports, boosting rice production, and encouraging mechanised farming. His critics argued that structural bottlenecks slowed some reforms, but his allies credit him with setting a national agenda for agrarian revival.

Legacy of a Farmer-Statesman

Away from politics, Ogbeh was a dedicated farmer and agribusiness advocate. His deep belief in Nigeria’s agricultural potential informed his lifelong push for policies to empower rural communities.

In a 2018 public lecture, he famously declared: “A nation that cannot feed itself is not truly free.”

Chief Ogbeh’s passing comes just weeks after the death of his former principal, President Muhammadu Buhari, adding to the sense of loss in Nigeria’s political and policy circles.

Funeral arrangements are expected to be announced by the family in the coming days.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.