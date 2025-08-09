📈 Market News
Top stories by TradingView
📈 Track All Markets with Naija247news on TradingView Powered by TradingView
Quotes by TradingView
🎯 Support the News You Read — This July
Shop Amazon through us at no extra cost, and help Naija247news grow with every purchase.

🛒 Shop Amazon Now

Disclosure: As an Amazon Associate, Naija247news earns from qualifying purchases.

Menu
Search
Subscribe
State Politics (Lagos, Kano, Rivers, Oyo, etc.)

Former Agriculture Minister, Ex-PDP Chairman Chief Audu Ogbeh Dies at 78

By: Naija247news

Date:

By Naija247news Staff

Abuja, Nigeria – Chief Audu Innocent Ogbeh, Nigeria’s former Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development (2015–2019) and one-time National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has died at the age of 78.

Family sources confirmed to SaharaReporters on Saturday that the elder statesman passed away peacefully in his sleep. His death marks the end of a distinguished public career that spanned over four decades, cutting across politics, governance, culture, and agriculture.

Born on 28 July 1947 in Benue State, Ogbeh was a man of many talents — a farmer, playwright, politician, and public intellectual. He earned a reputation as one of Nigeria’s most articulate voices on food security, rural development, and governance ethics.

From Playwright to Political Powerhouse

Ogbeh’s early career blended the arts and public service. In the Nigerian Second Republic, he served as Minister of Communications from 1982 to 1983 under President Shehu Shagari, before the military coup of December 1983 ended civilian rule.

He returned to the national stage in 2001 when he was elected National Chairman of the PDP, Nigeria’s then-ruling party. His tenure was marked by both expansion of the party’s influence and sharp political turbulence. In January 2005, following his outspoken criticism of President Olusegun Obasanjo’s handling of the Anambra State political crisis, he was compelled to resign — a move widely seen as a principled stand against internal party excesses.

Buhari-Era Agric Reforms

In 2015, late President Muhammadu Buhari appointed Ogbeh as Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development. During his tenure, he championed policies aimed at reducing Nigeria’s dependence on food imports, boosting rice production, and encouraging mechanised farming. His critics argued that structural bottlenecks slowed some reforms, but his allies credit him with setting a national agenda for agrarian revival.

Legacy of a Farmer-Statesman

Away from politics, Ogbeh was a dedicated farmer and agribusiness advocate. His deep belief in Nigeria’s agricultural potential informed his lifelong push for policies to empower rural communities.

In a 2018 public lecture, he famously declared: “A nation that cannot feed itself is not truly free.”

Chief Ogbeh’s passing comes just weeks after the death of his former principal, President Muhammadu Buhari, adding to the sense of loss in Nigeria’s political and policy circles.

Funeral arrangements are expected to be announced by the family in the coming days.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
Ambode Dismisses ADC Rumours, Declares Support for Tinubu’s 2027 Re-Election Bid
Next article
Taraba Govt Spends N2.4bn Renovating Government House in Six Months — 25% of State’s IGR
Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news Media Group LLC Overview Naija247news Media Group LLC is an independent digital media company founded in October 2010 by journalist and media entrepreneur Godwin Okafor. Headquartered in Lagos, Nigeria, with editorial operations in New York, the company specializes in delivering timely, data-driven coverage across politics, business, the economy, governance, and international affairs. Naija247news is also an investigative news platform that tracks developments in the Nigerian economy, business, politics, finance, as well as the broader African and global economic landscape. Mission The company is committed to promoting developmental journalism and creating an enabling environment for people to interact, share opinions, and proffer solutions to the political, social, and economic challenges facing Nigeria and Africa at large. Affiliations Naija247news is a press partner to the Lagos State Government and the International Monetary Fund (IMF). It is also a member of the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA) and a media partner to the U.S. Embassy and Consulate in Nigeria. Digital Presence The company’s platform, Naija247news.com, is a verified publisher on Google News and Bing Publisher Center. It maintains a distinct brand identity, an uncompromising editorial legacy, and full journalistic independence. The website features AMP integration, mobile-first design, and is optimized for speed with Cloudflare.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Nigerian Breweries Bounce Back with ₦131.8bn Profit in H1 2025 Amid Economic Stability

Agnes Ekebuike Agnes Ekebuike -
Nigeria’s top beer producers International Breweries, Nigerian Breweries, and Champion Breweries, have reported a combined profit of ₦131.8 billion in the first half of 2025, marking a significant turnaround from the staggering ₦192.35 billion loss...

2027 Presidency: Amaechi Says He Can Defeat Tinubu If Given ADC Ticket

Agnes Ekebuike Agnes Ekebuike -
Former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has declared his confidence in defeating President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the 2027 presidential election, if he secures the ticket of the African Democratic Congress (ADC). Naija247news gathered that...

APC Youth Commissioners Laud President Tinubu’s Visionary Leadership, Pledge Continued Support

Agnes Ekebuike Agnes Ekebuike -
Youth Commissioners across All Progressives Congress (APC)-controlled states have praised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for what they described as his “visionary leadership and unwavering commitment” to national development and youth empowerment. Naija247news gathered that the...

Niger State’s Kusherki Primary School in Ruins Despite Billions Budgeted for Education

Naija247news Naija247news -
By Naija247news Investigations Desk K/Zara, Niger State – More than 344 pupils at Kusherki Primary School in K/Zara, Rafi Local Government Area of Niger State are being forced to learn in dangerously dilapidated classrooms, with...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

Nigerian Breweries Bounce Back with ₦131.8bn Profit in H1 2025 Amid Economic Stability

Quoted Companies 0
Nigeria’s top beer producers International Breweries, Nigerian Breweries, and Champion Breweries, have reported a combined profit of ₦131.8 billion in the first half of 2025, marking a significant turnaround from the staggering ₦192.35 billion loss...

2027 Presidency: Amaechi Says He Can Defeat Tinubu If Given ADC Ticket

National Politics 0
Former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has declared his confidence in defeating President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the 2027 presidential election, if he secures the ticket of the African Democratic Congress (ADC). Naija247news gathered that...

APC Youth Commissioners Laud President Tinubu’s Visionary Leadership, Pledge Continued Support

Lagos 0
Youth Commissioners across All Progressives Congress (APC)-controlled states have praised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for what they described as his “visionary leadership and unwavering commitment” to national development and youth empowerment. Naija247news gathered that the...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp