Dangote, Broda Shaggi Among VIP Guests at Mr Eazi and Temi Otedola’s Fairytale Wedding in Iceland

In what can only be described as a picturesque and intimate affair, Nigerian music sensation Mr Eazi and fashion entrepreneur Temi Otedola tied the knot in a private ceremony in Iceland, with some of Nigeria’s most prominent personalities in attendance. Naija247news gathered that billionaire businessman Aliko Dangote and popular comedian Broda Shaggi were among the select guests who witnessed the couple exchange vows in the breathtaking Nordic landscape.

Naija247news understands that the wedding, which was kept tightly under wraps until now, was a highly exclusive event attended by close family and friends. The choice of Iceland as the destination reflects the couple’s preference for a serene and scenic backdrop, far from the media spotlight.

According to Naija247news, Temi Otedola, daughter of Nigerian business mogul Femi Otedola, stunned in an elegant yet minimalist wedding dress, while Mr Eazi opted for a stylish ensemble that blended contemporary African fashion with modern elegance. The couple, who have been together for several years, have long been admired for their public affection and support for each other’s careers.

Naija247news reports that guests were flown into the Icelandic venue under discreet arrangements, with strict privacy measures in place to ensure the ceremony remained a personal moment for the newlyweds. Social media content was limited, but a few glimpses shared by invited attendees revealed moments of joy, laughter, and emotional tributes from family members.

The presence of Aliko Dangote, Africa’s richest man, underscored the significance of the event within Nigeria’s elite circles. Broda Shaggi’s attendance added a vibrant flair to the celebration, with the comedian reportedly performing a brief, light-hearted skit during the reception.

Naija247news gathered that the wedding festivities also included a private dinner, scenic tours, and a post-wedding party held against the dramatic backdrop of Iceland’s glaciers and waterfalls. The event is already being described as one of the most memorable celebrity weddings in recent Nigerian history.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike in Lagos, Nigeria.