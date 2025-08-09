📈 Market News
Politics & Governance

Audu Ogbeh, former minister and PDP stalwart, dies at 78

By: Favor Akpan, News Writer

Date:

9, August 2025

Nigeria has lost a stalwart of politics and public service with the passing of Audu Ogbeh, the former Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development and ex-National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Ogbeh died peacefully on Saturday, August 9, 2025, at the age of 78, leaving behind a legacy of principled leadership and dedication to public service.

A Life of Public Service

Ogbeh’s remarkable career spanned decades, with notable roles in academia, politics, and governance. Born on July 28, 1947, in Otukpo, Benue State, Ogbeh’s academic background and passion for public service propelled him to prominence. He served as a lecturer, Deputy Speaker of the Benue State House of Assembly, and held various ministerial positions, including Minister of Communications and Minister of Steel Development. As Minister of Agriculture, Ogbeh focused on achieving food self-sufficiency, improving export quality, and creating sustainable livelihoods for rural communities.

A Tribute to a Leader

Ogbeh’s passing has sent shockwaves through the nation, with notable figures like former President Olusegun Obasanjo and President Bola Tinubu paying tribute to his legacy. His family has requested privacy as they mourn their patriarch and will announce funeral arrangements in due course. As Nigeria mourns the loss of this remarkable leader, Ogbeh’s contributions to the nation’s development and his commitment to public service will be remembered for generations to come.

Impact on Nigerian Agriculture

Ogbeh’s tenure as Minister of Agriculture was marked by significant initiatives aimed at boosting food production and rural development. His efforts to improve the agricultural sector’s productivity and sustainability have had a lasting impact on the nation’s economy. As the nation reflects on his legacy, Ogbeh’s contributions to Nigerian agriculture will continue to inspire future generations of policymakers and agricultural practitioners.

A Lasting Legacy

As the nation bids farewell to Audu Ogbeh, his legacy will serve as a reminder of the importance of principled leadership, dedication to public service, and commitment to national development. His passing marks the end of an era, but his impact on Nigerian politics, agriculture, and governance will be felt for years to come. Ogbeh’s life and career will continue to inspire Nigerians to strive for excellence in public service and leadership.

Audu Ogbeh’s legacy serves as a testament to the impact one individual can have on a nation. His dedication to public service, principled leadership, and contributions to Nigerian politics and agriculture will be deeply missed. As the nation bids farewell to this remarkable leader, his memory will continue to inspire future generations of leaders and public servants.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.

