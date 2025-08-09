📈 Track All Markets with Naija247news on TradingView Powered by TradingView
Politics & Governance

APC’s Master Plan: Opposition Parties Under Siege

By: Favor Akpan, News Writer

Date:

9, August 2025/Naija 247 news

The All Progressives Congress (APC) is allegedly employing a strategy to weaken opposition parties ahead of the 2027 general election. According to reports, the APC is fragmenting opposition structures, exploiting their weaknesses, and consolidating power through strategic appointments and populist initiatives. This move has sparked concerns among opposition parties, who are now fighting back to retain their relevance.

ADC Fights Back

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has vowed to resist the APC’s tactics, with its National Chairman, Ralph Okey Nwosu, alleging that government-backed actors are working to destabilize the coalition. Despite these challenges, the ADC is pushing forward with its coalition, bringing together prominent figures like Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi, Rotimi Amaechi, Nasir El-Rufai, and David Mark. The party is determined to challenge the APC’s hold on power and provide a credible alternative to Nigerians.

Opposition’s Unity

The opposition parties are coming together to challenge the APC’s dominance. The PDP is considering offering Goodluck Jonathan an automatic ticket, which could unify the party and challenge the APC’s hold on power. Meanwhile, Seyi Makinde’s “Seyi 2027 Movement” is gaining momentum, framing the election as “APC versus Nigerians” and tapping into public frustration over economic woes.

Challenges Ahead

Despite their determination, the opposition parties face significant challenges. Internal disputes, legal battles, and suspected external interference could undermine their chances. The APC, on the other hand, is working to tighten its grip on power by attracting more governors and lawmakers to the party. The stage is set for a fierce battle in 2027, with the opposition parties determined to take down the APC.

The APC’s alleged strategy to weaken opposition parties has sparked a fierce reaction from the ADC and other opposition parties. As the 2027 general election approaches, the opposition will need to put up a united front to challenge the APC’s dominance. With prominent figures like Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi joining forces, the opposition may just have what it takes to take down the APC. Only time will tell.

(www.naija247news.com)

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.

