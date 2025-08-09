📈 Market News
APC Youth Commissioners Laud President Tinubu’s Visionary Leadership, Pledge Continued Support

By: Agnes Ekebuike

Date:

Youth Commissioners across All Progressives Congress (APC)-controlled states have praised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for what they described as his “visionary leadership and unwavering commitment” to national development and youth empowerment.

Naija247news gathered that the commendation came during a high-level forum of youth commissioners held in Abuja, where representatives from various APC states converged to discuss policy direction, collaboration, and support for the President’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

Naija247news understands that the commissioners applauded several youth-focused initiatives introduced by the Tinubu-led administration, including the expanded digital economy framework, job creation schemes, and strategic investments in vocational and technical education across the country.

According to Naija247news, the commissioners highlighted President Tinubu’s deliberate efforts in mainstreaming youth voices in governance, citing appointments of young professionals into key federal positions as a clear demonstration of his commitment to inclusive leadership.

Naija247news reports that during the session, the Commissioners jointly resolved to intensify youth-focused programs at the sub-national level, aligning them with the federal government’s developmental blueprint. They also pledged to work collaboratively to ensure the success of ongoing and upcoming national youth development strategies.

The gathering also provided a platform to address challenges facing youth development at the state level, such as limited access to funding, skills mismatch in employment, and digital inclusion in rural communities. Naija247news gathered that a communique issued at the end of the forum called for stronger partnerships with the private sector and international development agencies to bolster youth productivity.

In his remarks, the Youth Commissioner from Lagos State, who chaired the session, described President Tinubu as a transformational leader whose policies are repositioning Nigeria’s youth for global competitiveness. He urged youths across the country to take advantage of the opportunities being created under the administration.

Naija247news understands that this show of solidarity from the youth commissioners is seen as a timely political endorsement for the President, especially as the government continues to face public scrutiny over economic reforms and subsidy removal impacts.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike in Lagos, Nigeria.

Agnes Ekebuike
Agnes Ekebuikehttp://Naija247news.com
Agnes Ekebuike is the Editor of Naija247news.com. A seasoned journalist with expertise in Business, Energy, Politics, and Entertainment, she is known for her in-depth reporting and insightful storytelling. Agnes is passionate about delivering news that informs, empowers, and sparks meaningful dialogue across Nigeria and beyond.

