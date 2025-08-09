Ambode Dismisses ADC Rumours, Declares Support for Tinubu’s 2027 Re-Election Bid

Former Governor of Lagos State, Akinwunmi Ambode, has debunked reports linking him with the African Democratic Congress (ADC), reaffirming his loyalty to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and expressing his full support for the President’s potential re-election bid in 2027.

Naija247news gathered that speculation had been rife in political circles suggesting that Ambode was preparing to stage a political comeback through the ADC, a relatively less prominent party. These speculations were heightened by recent political movements and comments by certain opposition figures, prompting concern among members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

However, in a clear statement aimed at putting the matter to rest, Ambode reiterated his commitment to the APC and President Tinubu, whom he referred to as a father figure and mentor.

Naija247news understands that Ambode, who served as governor of Lagos State from 2015 to 2019 under the APC platform, made the clarification through a close associate, stating unequivocally that he remains a committed member of the ruling party and is not in talks with any opposition political group.

According to Naija247news, Ambode’s position is seen as a strategic move to quell speculations and align himself with the prevailing political tide within the APC, especially ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Naija247news reports that while Ambode has largely maintained a low profile since leaving office in 2019 after losing the APC governorship ticket to incumbent Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, his name has consistently resurfaced in political discussions, with loyalists calling for his return to active politics.

Political analysts believe that Ambode’s public endorsement of President Tinubu could further strengthen the internal unity of the APC in Lagos and at the national level, particularly at a time when the party is managing various internal alignments ahead of the next electoral cycle.

Naija247news also gathered that the former governor stressed the importance of unity within the APC and called on members to support President Tinubu’s developmental agenda, which he described as a continuation of the legacy projects initiated during their time in Lagos State.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike in Lagos, Nigeria.