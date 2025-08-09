📈 Market News
Top stories by TradingView
📈 Track All Markets with Naija247news on TradingView Powered by TradingView
Quotes by TradingView
🎯 Support the News You Read — This July
Shop Amazon through us at no extra cost, and help Naija247news grow with every purchase.

🛒 Shop Amazon Now

Disclosure: As an Amazon Associate, Naija247news earns from qualifying purchases.

Menu
Search
Subscribe
LagosState Politics (Lagos, Kano, Rivers, Oyo, etc.)

Ambode Dismisses ADC Rumours, Declares Support for Tinubu’s 2027 Re-Election Bid

By: Agnes Ekebuike

Date:

Former Governor of Lagos State, Akinwunmi Ambode, has debunked reports linking him with the African Democratic Congress (ADC), reaffirming his loyalty to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and expressing his full support for the President’s potential re-election bid in 2027.

Naija247news gathered that speculation had been rife in political circles suggesting that Ambode was preparing to stage a political comeback through the ADC, a relatively less prominent party. These speculations were heightened by recent political movements and comments by certain opposition figures, prompting concern among members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

However, in a clear statement aimed at putting the matter to rest, Ambode reiterated his commitment to the APC and President Tinubu, whom he referred to as a father figure and mentor.

Naija247news understands that Ambode, who served as governor of Lagos State from 2015 to 2019 under the APC platform, made the clarification through a close associate, stating unequivocally that he remains a committed member of the ruling party and is not in talks with any opposition political group.

According to Naija247news, Ambode’s position is seen as a strategic move to quell speculations and align himself with the prevailing political tide within the APC, especially ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Naija247news reports that while Ambode has largely maintained a low profile since leaving office in 2019 after losing the APC governorship ticket to incumbent Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, his name has consistently resurfaced in political discussions, with loyalists calling for his return to active politics.

Political analysts believe that Ambode’s public endorsement of President Tinubu could further strengthen the internal unity of the APC in Lagos and at the national level, particularly at a time when the party is managing various internal alignments ahead of the next electoral cycle.

Naija247news also gathered that the former governor stressed the importance of unity within the APC and called on members to support President Tinubu’s developmental agenda, which he described as a continuation of the legacy projects initiated during their time in Lagos State.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
WAEC Releases Revised SSCE Results: How to Recheck Your Scores
Next article
Former Agriculture Minister, Ex-PDP Chairman Chief Audu Ogbeh Dies at 78
Agnes Ekebuike
Agnes Ekebuikehttp://Naija247news.com
Agnes Ekebuike is the Editor of Naija247news.com. A seasoned journalist with expertise in Business, Energy, Politics, and Entertainment, she is known for her in-depth reporting and insightful storytelling. Agnes is passionate about delivering news that informs, empowers, and sparks meaningful dialogue across Nigeria and beyond.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Nigerian Breweries Bounce Back with ₦131.8bn Profit in H1 2025 Amid Economic Stability

Agnes Ekebuike Agnes Ekebuike -
Nigeria’s top beer producers International Breweries, Nigerian Breweries, and Champion Breweries, have reported a combined profit of ₦131.8 billion in the first half of 2025, marking a significant turnaround from the staggering ₦192.35 billion loss...

2027 Presidency: Amaechi Says He Can Defeat Tinubu If Given ADC Ticket

Agnes Ekebuike Agnes Ekebuike -
Former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has declared his confidence in defeating President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the 2027 presidential election, if he secures the ticket of the African Democratic Congress (ADC). Naija247news gathered that...

APC Youth Commissioners Laud President Tinubu’s Visionary Leadership, Pledge Continued Support

Agnes Ekebuike Agnes Ekebuike -
Youth Commissioners across All Progressives Congress (APC)-controlled states have praised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for what they described as his “visionary leadership and unwavering commitment” to national development and youth empowerment. Naija247news gathered that the...

Niger State’s Kusherki Primary School in Ruins Despite Billions Budgeted for Education

Naija247news Naija247news -
By Naija247news Investigations Desk K/Zara, Niger State – More than 344 pupils at Kusherki Primary School in K/Zara, Rafi Local Government Area of Niger State are being forced to learn in dangerously dilapidated classrooms, with...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

Nigerian Breweries Bounce Back with ₦131.8bn Profit in H1 2025 Amid Economic Stability

Quoted Companies 0
Nigeria’s top beer producers International Breweries, Nigerian Breweries, and Champion Breweries, have reported a combined profit of ₦131.8 billion in the first half of 2025, marking a significant turnaround from the staggering ₦192.35 billion loss...

2027 Presidency: Amaechi Says He Can Defeat Tinubu If Given ADC Ticket

National Politics 0
Former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has declared his confidence in defeating President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the 2027 presidential election, if he secures the ticket of the African Democratic Congress (ADC). Naija247news gathered that...

APC Youth Commissioners Laud President Tinubu’s Visionary Leadership, Pledge Continued Support

Lagos 0
Youth Commissioners across All Progressives Congress (APC)-controlled states have praised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for what they described as his “visionary leadership and unwavering commitment” to national development and youth empowerment. Naija247news gathered that the...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp