📈 Track All Markets with Naija247news on TradingView Powered by TradingView
🎯 Support the News You Read — This July
Shop Amazon through us at no extra cost, and help Naija247news grow with every purchase.

🛒 Shop Amazon Now

Disclosure: As an Amazon Associate, Naija247news earns from qualifying purchases.

Menu
Search
Subscribe
Top Stories
By: Naija247news

Date:

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
KWAM 1 Apologizes Over Airport Incident, Explains Flask Water Was for Medical Reasons
Next article
APC’s Master Plan: Opposition Parties Under Siege
Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news Media Group LLC Overview Naija247news Media Group LLC is an independent digital media company founded in October 2010 by journalist and media entrepreneur Godwin Okafor. Headquartered in Lagos, Nigeria, with editorial operations in New York, the company specializes in delivering timely, data-driven coverage across politics, business, the economy, governance, and international affairs. Naija247news is also an investigative news platform that tracks developments in the Nigerian economy, business, politics, finance, as well as the broader African and global economic landscape. Mission The company is committed to promoting developmental journalism and creating an enabling environment for people to interact, share opinions, and proffer solutions to the political, social, and economic challenges facing Nigeria and Africa at large. Affiliations Naija247news is a press partner to the Lagos State Government and the International Monetary Fund (IMF). It is also a member of the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA) and a media partner to the U.S. Embassy and Consulate in Nigeria. Digital Presence The company’s platform, Naija247news.com, is a verified publisher on Google News and Bing Publisher Center. It maintains a distinct brand identity, an uncompromising editorial legacy, and full journalistic independence. The website features AMP integration, mobile-first design, and is optimized for speed with Cloudflare.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

APC’s Master Plan: Opposition Parties Under Siege

Favor Akpan, News Writer Favor Akpan, News Writer -
9, August 2025/Naija 247 news The All Progressives Congress (APC) is allegedly employing a strategy to weaken opposition parties ahead of the 2027 general election. According to reports, the APC is fragmenting opposition structures, exploiting...

KWAM 1 Apologizes Over Airport Incident, Explains Flask Water Was for Medical Reasons

Agnes Ekebuike Agnes Ekebuike -
Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, famously known as KWAM 1 or K1 De Ultimate, has issued a public apology following a recent altercation at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja. The popular Fuji musician described the...

Obi Declares Clean Record After Eight Years as Anambra Governor

Agnes Ekebuike Agnes Ekebuike -
Naija247news gathered that Peter Obi, the former governor of Anambra State, has emphatically stated that he governed the state for eight years without any misappropriation of funds. Speaking at a recent event, Obi highlighted his...

Love Knows No Bounds: Gov Otti Rewards Wife’s Selflessness

Favor Akpan, News Writer Favor Akpan, News Writer -
8, August 2025/Naija 247 news In a heartwarming display of gratitude and recognition, Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, has rewarded Mrs. Ezinne Okonkwo for her unwavering dedication to her blind husband's academic pursuits. Mrs. Okonkwo,...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

APC’s Master Plan: Opposition Parties Under Siege

Politics & Governance 0
9, August 2025/Naija 247 news The All Progressives Congress (APC) is allegedly employing a strategy to weaken opposition parties ahead of the 2027 general election. According to reports, the APC is fragmenting opposition structures, exploiting...

KWAM 1 Apologizes Over Airport Incident, Explains Flask Water Was for Medical Reasons

Abuja 0
Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, famously known as KWAM 1 or K1 De Ultimate, has issued a public apology following a recent altercation at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja. The popular Fuji musician described the...

Obi Declares Clean Record After Eight Years as Anambra Governor

Top Stories 0
Naija247news gathered that Peter Obi, the former governor of Anambra State, has emphatically stated that he governed the state for eight years without any misappropriation of funds. Speaking at a recent event, Obi highlighted his...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp