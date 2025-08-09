43rd Olubadan of Ibadanland, Owolabi Olakulehin, Laid to Rest with Full Military Honors

The remains of Owolabi Olakulehin, the 43rd Olubadan of Ibadanland, were laid to rest on Friday in Ibadan, the capital of Oyo State. Naija247news gathered that the late monarch passed away on July 7, 2025, at the age of 90, just one year after ascending the revered throne.

According to Naija247news, the burial ceremony took place at the Cathedral Church of Saint Peter’s Cemetery in Ibadan, where Olakulehin was honored with full military funeral rites. The ceremony reflected the late monarch’s distinguished career and service in the Nigerian Army before his ascension as Olubadan.

Naija247news understands that Owolabi Olakulehin joined the Nigerian Army in 1970 as a lieutenant and voluntarily retired in 1979 with the rank of major. His military background deeply influenced the solemn and dignified nature of his burial.

The Nigerian Army, in an official statement issued on Friday, emphasized that the military funeral rites were conducted in recognition of Olakulehin’s selfless service to the nation. “The late Ibadan monarch was a professional military officer, whose character and commitment to duty distinguished him amongst his peers. He discharged his responsibilities diligently and professionally,” the statement read.

Naija247news reports that the ceremony attracted notable dignitaries from across Oyo State and Nigeria, all paying tribute to the late monarch’s legacy both as a traditional ruler and a military officer. His leadership as Olubadan, though brief, was marked by a commitment to peace and development within Ibadanland.

Naija247news gathered that the Olubadan’s burial rites not only highlighted his royal status but also underscored the enduring respect for his service in the Nigerian Army, blending tradition with national pride. The event served as a reminder of the unique contributions that military-trained leaders bring to traditional institutions in Nigeria.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike in Lagos, Nigeria.