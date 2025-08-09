📈 Market News
Top stories by TradingView
📈 Track All Markets with Naija247news on TradingView Powered by TradingView
Quotes by TradingView
🎯 Support the News You Read — This July
Shop Amazon through us at no extra cost, and help Naija247news grow with every purchase.

🛒 Shop Amazon Now

Disclosure: As an Amazon Associate, Naija247news earns from qualifying purchases.

Menu
Search
Subscribe
Politics & GovernanceNational Politics

2027 Presidency: Amaechi Says He Can Defeat Tinubu If Given ADC Ticket

By: Agnes Ekebuike

Date:

Former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has declared his confidence in defeating President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the 2027 presidential election, if he secures the ticket of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Naija247news gathered that Amaechi made the bold statement during a closed-door political strategy meeting held in Abuja with a group of political stakeholders, where he reportedly hinted at his growing dissatisfaction with the current direction of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Naija247news understands that Amaechi, a two-time Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly and former Governor of Rivers State, expressed frustration over internal party dynamics and what he termed the “neglect of core progressive ideals” under the present leadership.

According to Naija247news, Amaechi reportedly said that should he formally defect to the ADC and clinch its presidential ticket, he would mount a credible national campaign capable of unseating Tinubu in 2027, citing his experience, national appeal, and youth support as key advantages.

Naija247news reports that while the former minister has not officially announced his defection from the APC, sources close to his political camp confirm that talks with ADC leaders are ongoing, and his team is currently conducting consultations across northern and southern regions of the country.

Naija247news gathered that Amaechi is also relying on perceived dissatisfaction among younger voters and disillusioned APC supporters who feel the economic and social reforms under Tinubu’s administration have not yielded the promised “Renewed Hope.”

Although President Tinubu remains the undisputed leader of the APC and is yet to officially declare his intention to run for a second term, political analysts view Amaechi’s comment as a clear signal of growing political ambition and deepening cracks within the ruling party.

Naija247news understands that the ADC, while a smaller political platform, has seen a recent surge in interest from former APC members seeking alternative vehicles for their presidential ambitions.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
APC Youth Commissioners Laud President Tinubu’s Visionary Leadership, Pledge Continued Support
Next article
Nigerian Breweries Bounce Back with ₦131.8bn Profit in H1 2025 Amid Economic Stability
Agnes Ekebuike
Agnes Ekebuikehttp://Naija247news.com
Agnes Ekebuike is the Editor of Naija247news.com. A seasoned journalist with expertise in Business, Energy, Politics, and Entertainment, she is known for her in-depth reporting and insightful storytelling. Agnes is passionate about delivering news that informs, empowers, and sparks meaningful dialogue across Nigeria and beyond.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Nigerian Breweries Bounce Back with ₦131.8bn Profit in H1 2025 Amid Economic Stability

Agnes Ekebuike Agnes Ekebuike -
Nigeria’s top beer producers International Breweries, Nigerian Breweries, and Champion Breweries, have reported a combined profit of ₦131.8 billion in the first half of 2025, marking a significant turnaround from the staggering ₦192.35 billion loss...

APC Youth Commissioners Laud President Tinubu’s Visionary Leadership, Pledge Continued Support

Agnes Ekebuike Agnes Ekebuike -
Youth Commissioners across All Progressives Congress (APC)-controlled states have praised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for what they described as his “visionary leadership and unwavering commitment” to national development and youth empowerment. Naija247news gathered that the...

Niger State’s Kusherki Primary School in Ruins Despite Billions Budgeted for Education

Naija247news Naija247news -
By Naija247news Investigations Desk K/Zara, Niger State – More than 344 pupils at Kusherki Primary School in K/Zara, Rafi Local Government Area of Niger State are being forced to learn in dangerously dilapidated classrooms, with...

Taraba Govt Spends N2.4bn Renovating Government House in Six Months — 25% of State’s IGR

Naija247news Naija247news -
By Naija247news Investigations Desk Jalingo, Taraba State – A Naija247news analysis of Taraba State’s budget performance report for the first half of 2025 has revealed that Governor Kefas Agbu’s administration spent N2.4 billion on renovating...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

Nigerian Breweries Bounce Back with ₦131.8bn Profit in H1 2025 Amid Economic Stability

Quoted Companies 0
Nigeria’s top beer producers International Breweries, Nigerian Breweries, and Champion Breweries, have reported a combined profit of ₦131.8 billion in the first half of 2025, marking a significant turnaround from the staggering ₦192.35 billion loss...

APC Youth Commissioners Laud President Tinubu’s Visionary Leadership, Pledge Continued Support

Lagos 0
Youth Commissioners across All Progressives Congress (APC)-controlled states have praised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for what they described as his “visionary leadership and unwavering commitment” to national development and youth empowerment. Naija247news gathered that the...

Niger State’s Kusherki Primary School in Ruins Despite Billions Budgeted for Education

Corruption & Fraud 0
By Naija247news Investigations Desk K/Zara, Niger State – More than 344 pupils at Kusherki Primary School in K/Zara, Rafi Local Government Area of Niger State are being forced to learn in dangerously dilapidated classrooms, with...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp