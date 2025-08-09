2027 Presidency: Amaechi Says He Can Defeat Tinubu If Given ADC Ticket

Former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has declared his confidence in defeating President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the 2027 presidential election, if he secures the ticket of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Naija247news gathered that Amaechi made the bold statement during a closed-door political strategy meeting held in Abuja with a group of political stakeholders, where he reportedly hinted at his growing dissatisfaction with the current direction of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Naija247news understands that Amaechi, a two-time Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly and former Governor of Rivers State, expressed frustration over internal party dynamics and what he termed the “neglect of core progressive ideals” under the present leadership.

According to Naija247news, Amaechi reportedly said that should he formally defect to the ADC and clinch its presidential ticket, he would mount a credible national campaign capable of unseating Tinubu in 2027, citing his experience, national appeal, and youth support as key advantages.

Naija247news reports that while the former minister has not officially announced his defection from the APC, sources close to his political camp confirm that talks with ADC leaders are ongoing, and his team is currently conducting consultations across northern and southern regions of the country.

Naija247news gathered that Amaechi is also relying on perceived dissatisfaction among younger voters and disillusioned APC supporters who feel the economic and social reforms under Tinubu’s administration have not yielded the promised “Renewed Hope.”

Although President Tinubu remains the undisputed leader of the APC and is yet to officially declare his intention to run for a second term, political analysts view Amaechi’s comment as a clear signal of growing political ambition and deepening cracks within the ruling party.

Naija247news understands that the ADC, while a smaller political platform, has seen a recent surge in interest from former APC members seeking alternative vehicles for their presidential ambitions.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike in Lagos, Nigeria.