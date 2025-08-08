WAEC Blows Hot, Admits Marking Errors in 2025 WASSCE Scripts

8, August 2025/Naija 247 news

In a stunning revelation, the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has finally admitted to errors in marking serialized objective questions in the 2025 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) results. This admission comes hot on the heels of widespread criticism and public outcry over the poor performance recorded in the examination, particularly in English Language.

The Error Admission

During a briefing with journalists on Friday, August 8, 2025, WAEC officials confirmed that there were indeed errors in the marking process. The errors were specifically in the serialized objective questions section of the 2025 WASSCE results. This admission has sent shockwaves through the education sector, with many Nigerians expressing outrage over the news.

Public Reaction

The poor performance recorded in the examination, especially in English Language, had sparked widespread criticism, with many stakeholders questioning the integrity of the examination process. WAEC’s admission has now confirmed the worst fears of many students, parents, and teachers. The council’s decision to admit to the errors is seen as a step in the right direction, but many are still wondering what this means for the affected students.

What’s Next?

WAEC is expected to take corrective measures to address the errors and ensure the integrity of the examination process. Affected students may be able to request a remarking of their scripts if they believe the errors impacted their results. The council’s next move will be crucial in restoring the confidence of students, parents, and the general public in the examination process.

A Call for Transparency

As WAEC works to rectify the situation, stakeholders are calling for transparency in the council’s processes. Many are demanding that WAEC release detailed information on the extent of the errors and the steps being taken to prevent such mistakes in the future. The council’s response to these demands will be crucial in determining the level of trust that can be restored.

Implications for Affected Students

The admission of marking errors has significant implications for students who sat for the examination. Some students may be eligible for a re-marking of their scripts, while others may need to retake certain subjects. WAEC’s next move will determine the fate of these students, and it is crucial that the council gets it right to avoid further controversy.

WAEC’s admission of marking errors in the 2025 WASSCE scripts is a wake-up call for the council to review its processes and ensure that such errors do not recur in the future. As the affected students await the outcome of the council’s corrective measures, one thing is certain: the integrity of the examination process must be upheld at all costs.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.