State Politics (Lagos, Kano, Rivers, Oyo, etc.)

Taraba Workers to Down Tools as Organised Labour Declares Statewide Strike August 11

By: Agnes Ekebuike

Date:

Organised Labour in Taraba State has announced a total and indefinite statewide strike effective Sunday, August 11, 2025, over unresolved grievances with the state government. The decision was made following a breakdown in negotiations regarding workers’ welfare, salary arrears, and other pressing labour-related issues.

Naija247news gathered that the leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) jointly reached the decision after what they described as a protracted period of unfulfilled promises and failed dialogue with the Taraba State Government.

In a statement released to journalists in Jalingo, the labour unions cited non-payment of outstanding salaries, delay in implementing promotions, failure to harmonize pensions, and the state’s refusal to implement the new minimum wage in some sectors as key reasons behind the industrial action.

Naija247news understands that multiple efforts made by the unions to engage the state authorities in meaningful dialogue had failed to yield any tangible outcomes. The union leaders said they were left with no option but to mobilize workers across the state to down tools.

According to Naija247news, the labour unions have instructed all workers in ministries, departments, agencies, as well as public primary and secondary schools, to comply strictly with the strike directive beginning midnight on August 11.

Naija247news reports that the unions have warned that any attempt by the government to coerce or intimidate workers into resuming duties will be resisted. They emphasized that the industrial action would continue until the state government meets their demands in full.

Residents of the state have expressed concern over the potential impact of the strike, particularly in essential sectors such as health and education. Many fear that the total shutdown of public services could deepen the hardships already faced by citizens due to the current economic climate.

Meanwhile, the state government is yet to issue an official response to the strike announcement. However, sources close to the government hinted that a last-minute meeting might be convened to avert the strike.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike in Lagos, Nigeria.

Agnes Ekebuike is the Editor of Naija247news.com. A seasoned journalist with expertise in Business, Energy, Politics, and Entertainment, she is known for her in-depth reporting and insightful storytelling.

