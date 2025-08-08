PDP Warns Members: No Tinubu Endorsement, Sanctions Await

8, August 2025/Naija 247 news

In a stern warning, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has cautioned its members against endorsing President Bola Tinubu’s re-election bid for the 2027 presidential election. The party’s National Working Committee (NWC) has threatened to impose sanctions on any member found guilty of violating the party’s constitution by backing Tinubu’s ambition.

The Party’s Constitution

The PDP’s constitution is clear on this matter. Section 10(6) of the constitution prohibits members from aligning with other parties or groups to undermine the party or its elected officials. Despite this, some prominent PDP members have publicly backed Tinubu’s 2027 bid, sparking the party’s ire. These members include Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, former Ekiti State Governor Ayodele Fayose, and the Osun State PDP caucus.

Sanctions Imminent

The PDP NWC has warned that members who fail to retract their endorsements may face disciplinary actions, as outlined in the party’s constitution. The party’s leadership is determined to protect its unity and electoral fortunes ahead of the 2027 elections. With the party’s National Convention just around the corner, scheduled to hold on November 15 and 16, 2025, in Ibadan, Oyo State, the PDP is urging its members to remain loyal and focused.

Internal Crisis

The PDP’s warning comes amid growing internal divisions within the party. Some members have been openly critical of the party’s leadership and its handling of past electoral losses. The party’s leadership is under pressure to resolve these internal conflicts and present a united front ahead of the 2027 elections. The warning to members may be a step in that direction, aimed at whipping members into line and preventing further defections.

Implications for 2027 Elections

The PDP’s stance on Tinubu’s endorsement may have significant implications for the 2027 elections. The party’s ability to maintain its unity and present a strong candidate will be crucial in determining its electoral fortunes. With Tinubu’s APC likely to be a strong contender, the PDP will need all its members on board to mount a credible challenge. The party’s warning to its members may be a strategic move to ensure that everyone is working towards the same goal.

The PDP’s warning to its members is a clear signal that the party will not tolerate any form of disloyalty or betrayal. As the party prepares for the 2027 elections, it is expected that members will toe the party line and work towards achieving a common goal. Those who fail to comply may face the wrath of the party’s constitution, and it’s going to be interesting to see how this plays out.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.